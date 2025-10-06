

India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar, has firmly reiterated that Pakistan‑occupied Kashmir (PoK) remains an inseparable part of India and that its eventual return is a matter of national resolve.

He emphasised that this position reflects the will of the Indian Parliament and the sentiments of the Indian people, reinforcing the constitutional and territorial integrity of India as outlined in the 1994 unanimous parliamentary resolution.





Dr. Jaishankar’s remarks align closely with recent statements from India’s top security and defence leadership, including the Army and intelligence agencies, who have underlined that the region of PoK has always belonged to India.





The reaffirmation comes amid reports of intensifying civilian unrest and discontent within PoK, highlighting governance failures under Pakistani administration. New Delhi views these developments as signs of local frustration with decades of neglect and repression.





His comments also follow a broader diplomatic trend reflecting India’s assertive approach on sovereignty issues. In recent years, India has consistently rejected Pakistan’s attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue and has reiterated that all outstanding matters must be addressed bilaterally under the framework of the Shimla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration. By invoking Parliament’s historic stance, the minister reinforced the continuity of India’s policy that PoK is a temporarily occupied region under illegal control.





The timing of Jaishankar’s statement is significant, coming as unrest and protests rise within PoK over economic hardship, power shortages, and inflation. Indian analysts interpret these internal uprisings as evidence of Islamabad’s shrinking grip on the occupied territory. The statement also signals India’s diplomatic confidence and readiness to assert its claims at both domestic and international forums, supported by a growing chorus within India’s political and civil society demanding stronger action to reunify PoK.





India’s consistent articulation of its claim over PoK underscores its broader national security strategy of reinforcing territorial integrity against both Pakistan and China. With PoK forming a key link in the China‑Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), India’s assertion carries strategic weight by challenging both Islamabad’s presence and Beijing’s investments in the region.





Dr. Jaishankar’s declaration thus not only reiterates a constitutional stance but also strengthens India’s diplomatic messaging that sovereignty over PoK is non‑negotiable and historically irreversible.





Agencies







