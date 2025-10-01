



Palestine has officially expressed its interest in joining BRICS, the grouping of major emerging economies currently comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and several newly admitted members.





Palestinian Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, announced that discussions with BRICS member states were already underway. He emphasised that Palestine views the bloc as a critical multilateral platform capable of amplifying its voice and helping in international recognition.





The envoy specifically noted Palestine’s hope for strong support from India, citing New Delhi’s reputation as a balanced actor in global forums and its tradition of backing causes of self-determination and sovereignty.





According to Abu Shawesh, full membership in BRICS would provide Palestine with avenues to highlight its struggle on global issues, particularly its ongoing conflict with Israel. He framed BRICS as a counterweight to Western-dominated institutions and a vehicle for marginalised or politically isolated nations to gain greater legitimacy.





Palestine aims to use the grouping to strengthen its plea for global recognition and expand diplomatic alliances beyond its existing connections within the Arab League, Non-Aligned Movement, and the UN system.





The ambassador strongly condemned Israeli military actions in Gaza, characterising them as “genocide.” He stated that Palestinians had been subjected to nearly two years—approximately 725 days—of relentless attacks, which had resulted in catastrophic loss of life and widespread displacement. According to his account, 65,000–66,000 Palestinian civilians have been killed, while much of Gaza now lies in ruins.





He reiterated that these events amounted to systemic violations of international humanitarian law, demanding urgency from the international community to hold Israel accountable.





A significant part of Abu Shawesh’s remarks centred on the international community’s perceived double standards in dealing with Israel. He argued that Israel’s impunity is rooted in its treatment as a state “above international law,” which undermines peace efforts in the Middle East. In his view, lasting peace will only be possible once Israel complies with UN resolutions and universally recognised international norms.





The envoy also warned that overlooking these violations perpetuates instability, blocks diplomatic solutions, and enables continued cycles of violence in the region.





On the contentious matter of detainees, Abu Shawesh took a balanced stance, declaring that “hostages should not be taken at all, whether Palestinian or Israeli.” He, however, highlighted that nearly 12,000 Palestinians were currently held in Israeli prisons under harsh conditions, with reports of torture and mistreatment. He advocated the immediate release of all detainees from both sides as a humanitarian imperative and a step toward reducing tensions.





Palestine’s overt appeal to India places New Delhi in a sensitive position. While India maintains strong historical support for the Palestinian cause, its recent deepening strategic and defence cooperation with Israel complicates the diplomatic calculus. India, as a founding BRICS member with growing influence, will face the task of balancing its ties with Israel while considering its broader role in shaping BRICS’s identity as a platform for the Global South.





Palestine’s candidacy could further test internal BRICS dynamics, particularly given differing member perspectives on Middle Eastern affairs. Russia and China are likely to support the move as part of their strategy to challenge Western dominance, while other members may weigh concerns about political repercussions.





Based On ANI Report







