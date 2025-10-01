



Donald Trump has once again doubled down on his aggressive tariff strategy, describing tariffs as the "most beautiful word" and reaffirming his belief that they play a central role in restoring America’s wealth.





Speaking in Washington, DC, he argued that other nations had taken advantage of the United States for decades, but that his policies have now brought "fairness" to global trade. According to Trump, tariffs have generated trillions of dollars in revenue, creating a level of national prosperity that had not been seen before.





Trump told supporters that the U.S. is now "rich again," emphasising the financial windfall from tariff collections. He noted a recent figure of $31 billion in revenues discovered by officials, quipping that such an amount was "enough to buy a lot of battleships." This pointed to his continued linkage between tariffs, national wealth, and military strength, a central theme of his economic-nationalist platform.





Alongside his general comments, Trump has taken sharply targeted actions in recent days. On September 29, 2025, he announced a sweeping 100 percent tariff on all movies produced outside the United States.





He claimed that America’s once-dominant film industry had been "stolen" by overseas markets, striking a particular blow at California, which he accused of weak political leadership under its state governor. In his announcement, Trump framed this move as an effort to force the revival of Hollywood’s film production sector.





This follows an equally controversial decision made just days earlier. On September 26, Trump declared that branded and patented pharmaceutical products would be subjected to a 100 percent import tariff starting October 1, 2025.





The policy specifically targets global drug manufacturers, with Trump warning that the tariffs will remain in place unless such companies establish production and supply chains within U.S. borders. The move positions Washington’s trade policy as a lever for reviving domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing, which he has long criticised as overly reliant on foreign supply chains.





Both actions highlight a continuity in Trump’s second-term trade agenda: the use of tariffs not only as a tool of economic leverage but also as a weapon to protect and rebuild strategic U.S. industries.





By folding Hollywood and Big Pharma into this campaign, Trump is expanding the scope of protectionism beyond traditional sectors like steel and automobiles, signalling a much broader industrial realignment under his administration.





The latest remarks also underscore Trump’s willingness to frame his tariff policies as both patriotic and confrontational. By claiming that the United States has been systematically exploited for "years and years," and contrasting that with new riches generated under his leadership, Trump is presenting tariffs not simply as policy, but as a symbol of national strength and pride.





