



Panchatejas Innovations Pvt. Ltd. has introduced a customized Motorized Universal Weapon Loading solution to accelerate ground operations and standardise weapon handling across India’s mixed air fleet. Developed under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the system represents a major step toward indigenous, interoperable Ground Support Equipment (GSE) for modern and legacy platforms alike.





The modular, powered trolley-based system is engineered for rapid loading, unloading, and weapon arming compatible with varying launcher geometries and station interfaces. Its adaptable cradle design allows handling of missiles, bombs, rocket pods, and sensor modules, offering universal compatibility for both fixed-wing fighters and rotary platforms.





Each unit integrates precision alignment technology and intelligent safety interlocks, enabling seamless coupling with weapon pylons while minimising risks during high-tempo sorties. Motorised control systems within the trolley ensure consistent elevation, torque, and positioning accuracy, enhancing the efficiency of ground crews during mission turnaround operations.





Optimised for multi-station configurations, the system can service different aircraft types—from Tejas, Jaguar, and Su-30MKI fighters to ALH Dhruv and Light Combat Helicopter units—reducing time spent on equipment swaps and logistics. The modular linkage permits plug-and-play adaptability, allowing field units to customise cradle modules for mission-specific requirements.





By reducing manual workload and standardising weapon integration workflows, the Panchatejas Motorised Loading System significantly boosts sortie generation rates and supports fleet-wide maintenance standardisation. The design emphasises mobility, ergonomic safety, and digital assist systems, paving the way for scalable deployment across forward bases and MRO facilities.





This innovation aligns with the Indian Air Force and Navy’s strategic drive to indigenise GSE infrastructure while enhancing operational readiness and sustainability across multirole combat fleets.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







