



The Indian Air Force has initiated plans to upgrade its entire transport fleet with advanced Radar Warning Receivers (RWRs) to enhance survivability during high-threat missions. The modernisation aims to boost situational awareness and threat detection against modern air defence radars encountered along contested air routes.





These next-generation RWRs will provide faster threat cueing and real-time analysis of radar emissions, enabling pilots to execute immediate defensive manoeuvres or deploy countermeasures. The systems are designed to interface seamlessly with existing missile approach warning sensors, chaff-flare dispensers, and electronic warfare (EW) suites currently operational on strategic and tactical airlift platforms.





The rollout will cover a wide range of aircraft including the C‑17 Globemaster III, C‑130J Super Hercules, An‑32 transporters, and light utility aircraft such as the Do‑228 and upcoming Avro replacements. Each integration will be customised to mission roles, ensuring flexible adoption across heavy, medium, and light-lift segments.





For tactical and special operations, the upgrades will enhance survivability in regions with dense radar coverage and potential surface-to-air threats. The systems will also support Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions in unstable environments, providing early warning against unexpected radar activations or hostile surveillance.





The program reflects the IAF’s broader focus on electronic self-protection modernisation, aligning with ongoing sensor fusion initiatives and indigenous EW suite development for combat and non-combat assets. These installations are expected to be phased between 2025 and 2028, integrating indigenous and imported technologies under Make in India directives.





Aspect Details Objective To equip IAF’s transport and special mission aircraft with advanced Radar Warning Receivers (RWRs) capable of detecting, classifying, and responding to modern radar threats in contested environments. Primary Platforms Covered C‑17 Globemaster III, C‑130J Super Hercules, An‑32, Dornier Do‑228, and upcoming Avro/HS-748 replacements (Tata-Airbus C‑295MW). Operational Role Strategic and tactical airlift, special operations support, troop and matériel movement, and HADR missions in radar-contested or hostile zones. RWR Capabilities Wideband frequency coverage, digital signal processing, direction finding, radar type classification, threat prioritization, and real-time coordination with electronic countermeasure (ECM) suites. Integration Features Direct link with existing missile approach warning systems (MAWS), chaff/flare dispensers, and digital EW suites for automated defensive response and faster pilot cueing. Indigenous Participants DRDO’s DARE (Defence Avionics Research Establishment) and BEL (Bharat Electronics Ltd) leading indigenous RWR development, leveraging experience from Tarang MK-2 and ‘Shakti’ EW suite programs. Private Sector Involvement Firms such as Data Patterns, Astra Microwave, and Alpha Design Technologies expected to assist in subsystem manufacturing, power management modules, and digital receiver components. Foreign Technology Partners (Possible) Israel’s Elta Systems (EL/L-8222 RWR suite), France’s Thales (Spectra derivatives), and the US-based BAE Systems (AN/AAR-series RWR) may collaborate or assist through technology transfer for hybrid configurations. Upgrade Schedule (Tentative) Phased integration between 2025–2028; priority on C‑130J and An‑32 fleet, followed by C‑17 and new C‑295 transports. Strategic Outcome Enhanced survivability for IAF’s airlift assets in radar-contested theatres, improved situational awareness for crews, and strengthened electronic warfare posture under the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) framework. Make in India Emphasis Preference for indigenously developed or co-produced RWR systems to ensure self-reliance, local MRO capability, and cost-effective scalability for future aircraft fleets.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







