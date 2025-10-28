



The Afghan United Front recently convened an online meeting that brought together prominent activists from the Pashtun, Baloch, Sindhi, and Kashmiri communities. The participants reaffirmed their collective commitment to achieving freedom and independence from Pakistan’s control.





The virtual gathering was highlighted in a social media post by PoK activist Amjad Ayub Mirza, who underlined the shared struggle of these groups against what they termed Pakistan’s systemic oppression.





Speakers at the event criticised Islamabad for its long-standing use of education, media, and religious seminaries as vehicles of ideological indoctrination. They cited the rule of General Zia-ul-Haq between 1977 and 1988 as a turning point, when the number of madrassas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expanded from under a hundred to nearly ten thousand. According to them, this network became central to Zia’s efforts to impose rigid Islamist narratives across the region and weaken Pashtun nationalism within Pakistan.





Pashtun representatives argued that the creation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the propagation of the idea of “Pashtunistan” were designed to divide and confuse the Pashtun identity. They asserted that the Pashtun homeland has historical and cultural roots tied deeply to Afghanistan, a connection consistently undermined by Pakistani state policies aimed at suppressing ethnic consciousness and self-determination movements.





Participants raised concerns over Pakistan’s handling of terrorism within its borders, questioning why such acts rarely occur in Punjab despite the presence of extremist leadership and infrastructure there. They claimed this reflected selective state control over militant activity and a deliberate attempt to keep peripheral regions destabilised while sparing the political heartland of Punjab.





Sindhi activists accused the Pakistan Army of maintaining systemic dominance in Sindh, pointing out that no Sindhi has ever held senior command positions such as Chief of Army Staff or Corps Commander.





They expressed frustration that despite Sindh’s vast contribution to Pakistan’s economy—providing the majority of the country’s GDP, gas, and oil output—the province continues to suffer economic marginalisation. They also highlighted the immense value of Sindh’s lignite coal reserves and contrasted it with the persistent poverty and political neglect of the local population.





Baloch speakers described Islamabad’s control over Balochistan as an occupation rather than governance. They rejected the separatist label, asserting instead that their cause is rooted in legitimate resistance to exploitation and repression.





They condemned ongoing military operations, enforced disappearances, and widespread human rights violations that have plagued the province for decades, claiming that these actions are intended to stifle Baloch demands for sovereignty and resource autonomy.





Kashmiri activists called for a unified coalition of all oppressed nations living under Pakistani administration. They emphasised that Pashtuns, Baloch, Sindhis, and Kashmiris face a shared crisis of identity and leadership under an unaccountable central authority. The speakers pressed for solidarity among political and resistance movements, urging coordinated efforts to advance justice, self-determination, and democratic rights.





The meeting concluded with a joint declaration reaffirming the participants’ determination to continue their struggle for independence, dignity, and the restoration of sovereign rights. It underscored that the ongoing resistance would persist until all oppressed nationalities under Pakistani rule achieve self-governance and freedom from domination.





Based On ANI Report







