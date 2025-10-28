



Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially terminated the long-dormant plutonium disposal agreement with the United States, effectively ending a treaty designed to limit the production and maintenance of nuclear weapons-grade material.





The legislation, approved earlier by both houses of Russia’s Parliament, came into force on Monday following Putin’s signature, as reported by RT.





The original pact, signed in September 2000, required both nations to dispose of 34 tonnes of excess weapons-grade plutonium, symbolising a mutual step towards nuclear disarmament and stability. However, Moscow had suspended the accord in October 2016, citing hostile US actions such as the introduction of economic sanctions and NATO’s increased presence near Russia’s borders.





The timing of the termination follows Moscow’s announcement of a successful test of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile. In his recent address to the Federal Assembly, President Putin claimed that the missile incorporates a compact nuclear propulsion unit enabling it to fly for almost unlimited distances with an unpredictable trajectory, making it a strategic deterrence system without international comparison.





Russian officials stated that the missile remained airborne for approximately 15 hours and covered a distance of about 14,000 kilometres during its test flight.





This decision adds to the mounting tension between Moscow and Washington amid already strained relations over the ongoing Russia–Ukraine conflict. The United States has recently tightened sanctions on Russian energy firms, calling the measures necessary to pressure Moscow into ending its military operations in Ukraine.





White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, addressing reporters last Thursday, stated that President Donald Trump had decided to impose new sanctions only when he deemed it “appropriate and necessary”. She added that the president had long expressed frustration with both parties to the conflict and the lack of tangible progress in achieving a comprehensive peace settlement.





With the plutonium accord now formally annulled, the development signals a further deterioration in nuclear cooperation between the United States and Russia, raising broader concerns over the future of global arms control frameworks and the potential for renewed strategic competition in the nuclear domain.





Based On ANI Report







