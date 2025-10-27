



India’s long-anticipated “Super Sukhoi” upgrade program for its frontline Su‑30MKI fleet is close to receiving its final green signal. The Ministry of Defence has nearly completed internal reviews and is expected to forward the proposal to the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) for approval shortly.





Once sanctioned, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will spearhead the modernisation effort aimed at transforming the Su‑30MKI into a far more sophisticated and capable platform.





HAL has pledged to deliver the Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) version within five years and the Final Operational Clearance (FOC) version within seven years of project commencement.





The “Super Sukhoi” upgrade is a comprehensive mid‑life overhaul designed to significantly extend the aircraft’s operational service life by almost two decades. Central to the plan is the complete replacement of obsolete Russian subsystems with indigenous, next‑generation technologies.





This includes new digital glass cockpits, advanced active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars, upgraded mission computers, and modern infrared search and track (IRST) sensors.





In addition, the aircraft will receive an enhanced electronic warfare (EW) suite, state‑of‑the‑art radar warning receivers (RWR), and improved defensive aids systems. These features will drastically improve survivability and situational awareness during both air‑superiority and strike missions.





The upgrade strategy forms a critical part of India’s indigenisation drive under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. By incorporating domestic avionics and sensors, the project seeks to reduce dependency on foreign suppliers and secure technological autonomy for future fighter modernisation efforts.





Once implemented, the “Super Sukhoi” configuration will bridge the capability gap between India’s current fourth‑generation fighters and upcoming platforms such as the Tejas Mk‑1A and AMCA, ensuring that the Su‑30MKI remains a potent force within the Indian Air Force’s operational inventory for decades to come.





Comparison between the Sukhoi Su-30MKI and the upgraded Super Sukhoi Su-30MKI:





Feature Sukhoi Su-30MKI Super Sukhoi Su-30MKI Role Multirole air superiority and strike fighter Mid-life upgraded advanced multirole fighter Cockpit Conventional analog/digital mixed cockpit New digital glass cockpit Radar N011M "Bars" passive electronically scanned array (PESA) radar Virupaksha AESA radar based on Uttam radar (indigenous active electronically scanned array) Avionics Russian/foreign mix Upgraded avionics including indigenous systems from Tejas Mk2 IR Sensors Basic IRST capabilities Advanced infrared search and track (IRST) system Electronic Warfare Suite Russian-origin EW and defensive aids Enhanced electronic warfare (EW) suite with domestic systems Defensive Systems Standard Russian radar warning receivers (RWR) and countermeasures Improved Defensive Aid System (DAS) integrated with updated RWR and jammers Engines Two Saturn AL-31FP turbofan engines Retains same engines, but avionics and systems reduce operational load Weapon Compatibility Wide variety of air-to-air and air-to-ground weaponry Retains and expands weapon compatibility including future missile integrations Maneuverability High maneuverability with thrust vectoring and canards Preserves high maneuverability, incorporates updated flight control software Range & Endurance Combat range circa 3,000 km; aerial refueling enabled Similar range with improved mission computers for flight management Life Extension Original life expectancy up to certain flight hours Extends operational life by up to 20 years through structural and systems upgrades Strategic Importance Backbone of Indian Air Force with high operational availability Key to enhancing self-reliance by integrating indigenous technologies, bridging capability gap till newer fighters arrive Program Status Operational with ongoing upgrades Under Ministry of Defence review; proposed for CCS approval; IOC in 5 years, FOC in 7 years













IDN (With Agency Inputs)