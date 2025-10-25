



Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met Airbus Chairman Rene Obermann in Berlin on Friday, where discussions centred on expanding the aerospace giant’s collaboration with India. Obermann conveyed strong confidence in India’s growth trajectory, commending its technological capabilities and engineering prowess.





Goyal, in a post on X, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting, stating that Airbus aims to deepen its engagement with India by leveraging the nation’s skilled workforce, forward-looking policies, and the government’s efforts to enhance the Ease of Doing Business. The meeting underscored the growing strategic partnership between India and key European enterprises.





Earlier in the day, Goyal engaged with prominent German business leaders during the Business Leaders’ Roundtable in Berlin. He emphasised India’s broad-based reforms, expanding economic opportunities, and innovation-driven policy ecosystem, reiterating that India remains one of the most attractive global investment destinations across multiple sectors.





At the Berlin Global Dialogue, Goyal participated in a high-level panel discussion titled ‘Growing Together: Trade and Alliances in a Changing World’. During the exchange, he highlighted India’s commitment to long-term, mutually beneficial trade partnerships that prioritise trust, sustainability, and shared prosperity.





The Minister outlined the expanding opportunities available for global companies seeking to invest and operate within India.





Speaking on the sidelines of the dialogue, Goyal clarified that India would not enter into trade agreements hastily, stressing that such accords must foster deeper partnerships rather than short-term gains.





Referring to existing tariff challenges imposed by the United States, he affirmed that India remains focused on diversifying its trade linkages, exploring new markets, and sustaining a strong domestic demand impetus.





The Minister’s engagements in Berlin reflected India’s intent to consolidate its position as a reliable global trade partner, supported by its robust reforms, innovation-focused industries, and resilient economic fundamentals.





Based On ANI Report







