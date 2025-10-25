



Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met ABB Group CEO Morten Wierod in Berlin on Friday, showcasing India’s accelerating manufacturing growth and expanding industrial landscape.





During the discussion, Goyal underlined how India’s progress in manufacturing, infrastructure, and clean energy opened up vast opportunities for global firms such as ABB to deepen partnerships through advanced engineering and digital technologies.





Goyal also met Bernard Mensah, President of International for Bank of America, where the two discussed strengthening India–US financial cooperation. The dialogue centred on expanding bilateral investment opportunities and enhancing investor confidence through India’s ongoing economic reforms, transparent regulations, and conducive business environment.





In another key engagement, Goyal held a working lunch with Valdis Dombrovskis, EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, to review the ongoing India–EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks.





Both sides reiterated their commitment to achieving a balanced and mutually beneficial trade deal, focusing on resolving pending issues and enhancing cooperation in emerging sectors.





Earlier, Goyal met Rene Obermann, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Airbus. He appreciated Airbus’ confidence in India’s economic growth and technological talent.





Discussions explored further collaboration in aerospace manufacturing, digitisation, and innovation, aligning Airbus’ global expertise with India’s engineering capabilities and policy-driven business reforms.





At the Berlin Global Dialogue, the Minister joined the high-level panel ‘Growing Together: Trade and Alliances in a Changing World.’ Goyal highlighted India’s role as a trusted global partner in trade and investment, emphasising sustainable development, resilient supply chains, and fair international cooperation as the foundation for shared prosperity.





Based On ANI Report







