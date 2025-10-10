



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump held a telephonic conversation on Thursday to discuss developments related to the Gaza peace plan and the ongoing India-US trade negotiations. The interaction highlighted both leaders' shared intent to deepen bilateral cooperation while maintaining active diplomatic engagement on key global issues.





In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi stated that he spoke to his “friend, President Trump,” congratulating him on the “historic Gaza peace plan.” Modi noted that the two leaders also reviewed the “good progress” achieved in trade discussions between India and the United States and agreed to remain in close contact in the coming weeks.





President Trump’s Gaza peace initiative has recently witnessed its first significant breakthrough. On Wednesday, Israel and Hamas agreed to the initial phase of Trump’s 20-point framework, marking a ceasefire and a hostage deal. This agreement came just after the second anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel, which had triggered catastrophic hostilities and heavy civilian casualties in Gaza.





According to details announced by President Trump, both Israel and Hamas have signed off on the first stage of the plan, which includes the release of all hostages — both alive and deceased — “very soon.” The framework also involves an Israeli troop withdrawal to what is being referred to as the “yellow line” within Gaza, an area identified by a senior Israeli security official as part of an initial pullback process.





Hamas, in a statement confirming the deal, said it had agreed to end hostilities under conditions that ensure a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a large-scale exchange involving prisoners and hostages. The group, however, urged the United States and the other guarantor nations to ensure comprehensive implementation of the ceasefire terms by Israel.





The future political administration of Gaza remains uncertain. Neither Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor President Trump — along with most Western and Arab states — is willing to see Hamas retain control of the territory once the conflict concludes. Trump’s broader 20-point proposal outlines a transition plan that could potentially reinstate the Palestinian Authority in Gaza, but only after it undergoes substantial institutional reforms and anti-corruption measures.





The Modi-Trump conversation indicates India’s continued support for diplomatic solutions in conflict-ridden regions and reflects New Delhi’s growing strategic alignment with Washington. At the same time, progress in bilateral trade negotiations underscores the focus on strengthening the economic pillar of India-US relations, with both sides exploring a comprehensive and mutually beneficial trade framework.





Agencies







