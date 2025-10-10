



The Indian Army has accelerated the deployment of an indigenous counter-drone defence system named SAKSHAM (Situational Awareness for Kinetic Soft and Hard Kill Assets Management), developed in partnership with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).





This initiative follows the lessons learned from Operation Sindoor, during which multiple Pakistani drone swarms attempted incursions across the border.





Real-Time Integrated Drone Defence





SAKSHAM is designed to operate over the Army Data Network (ADN), providing an integrated real-time airspace awareness picture to all Army formations. By linking multiple detection, tracking, and neutralisation nodes, the system ensures continuous monitoring of aerial threats, particularly unmanned aerial systems (UAS), across forward zones. It effectively connects radar, optical, acoustic, and radio-frequency sensors onto a unified network, giving commanders a seamless view of the tactical airspace.





Tactical Battlefield Space Expansion





A key aspect of the new system is the Army’s redefinition of the Tactical Battlefield Space, which now extends vertically up to 3,000 metres above ground level. This expanded domain ensures that ground forces maintain control over low-altitude airspace, allowing for both defensive and offensive operations involving friendly drones and aerial platforms. Within this zone, SAKSHAM will autonomously classify and respond to hostile drone movements in real time.





System Capabilities And Functionality





The SAKSHAM network features AI-driven decision-support tools to optimise operator response time. It integrates both soft-kill (jamming and spoofing) and hard-kill (destruction using kinetic weapons) measures, depending on the threat type and proximity. The system’s automated response algorithms assess multiple parameters—including drone altitude, flight path, and payload signature—to select the appropriate countermeasure.





Integration With Wider Defence Ecosystem





The system is designed for future scalability, allowing seamless integration with additional counter-drone systems and sensors as they are developed. SAKSHAM’s data will also be fed into the Army’s overarching Sudarshan Chakra command architecture—India’s integrated battlefield awareness and command system—thereby enhancing inter-service interoperability and contributing to network-centric warfare capabilities.





Field Deployment And Timelines





The project has been cleared under the Fast Track Procurement (FTP) process to ensure expedited induction. Initial rollouts are being conducted in sensitive border sectors, with full-scale deployment to all field formations expected within the next year. The Army views SAKSHAM as a foundational step in securing airspace sovereignty over tactical zones and in ensuring rapid adaptability against evolving aerial threats.





Strategic Significance





By adopting the SAKSHAM grid, the Indian Army is shifting from a reactive to a proactive counter-UAS posture. The integration of indigenous technology not only strengthens battlefield resilience but also aligns with India’s broader goal of self-reliance in defence systems. This layered, networked defence grid represents a major advancement in protecting forward-deployed troops, assets, and logistics against aerial intrusion and swarm drone warfare.





