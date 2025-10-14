



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand in New Delhi on October 13, 2025, highlighting that her visit would help impart new momentum to the bilateral partnership between India and Canada. Modi recalled his visit to Canada in June for the G7 Summit, where he had an extremely productive meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.





The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of enhanced cooperation in sectors such as trade, energy, technology, agriculture, and people-to-people ties, conveying his warm wishes to Carney and looking forward to further engagements.​





Foreign Minister Anita Anand stated that India and Canada are elevating their relationship while maintaining ongoing law enforcement and security dialogues and expanding economic cooperation. Anand described the meetings as building on the momentum started during Carney’s G7 discussions with Modi.​





External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who also met with Anand, said that India-Canada bilateral relations have been steadily progressing in recent months. He highlighted the restoration and reinvigoration of mechanisms necessary to advance cooperation, mentioning recent engagements like the meeting between National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Nathalie G Drouin—an important first step toward enhanced security cooperation. Trade ministers and senior officials from both foreign ministries also recently met to review the relationship. Jaishankar pointed out that Canada’s complementary economy, openness, diversity, and pluralism are foundations for a long-term cooperative framework.​





The two nations have prepared an ambitious roadmap to advance cooperation in strategic areas including science and technology, civil nuclear collaboration, artificial intelligence, trade, agriculture, and energy. Discussions also aim to address vulnerabilities arising from global uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, strengthen supply chains, and intensify strategic stability.​





Both leaders acknowledged ongoing challenges, notably concerns around Sikh separatist activities based in Canada, which has been a diplomatic irritant. Recent steps by Canada, such as designating the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity, have been noted positively by India. Efforts to combat transnational organised crime and reinforce bilateral security cooperation are key focus areas in the renewed partnership.​





The relationship renewal is supported by the reinstatement of high commissioners in each other's capitals and active ministerial and senior official-level dialogues. The leadership expressed commitments to rebuilding cooperation comprehensively across jurisdictions to meet the expectations of their prime ministers and the interests of their peoples, underscoring the shared democratic values, rule of law, and respect for sovereignty that underpin the partnership.​





The visit by Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand marks a significant step in revitalising India-Canada ties, focusing on broad-based cooperation in trade, security, technology, and people-to-people exchanges, with a positive outlook for sustainable long-term collaboration.​





