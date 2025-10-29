Pravaig Dynamics has unveiled the VEER, a near‑production‑ready electric all‑terrain vehicle optimised for special operations, reconnaissance, and forward patrol duties.

The vehicle has completed extensive military trials and secured recognition under the Ministry of Defence’s iDEX program, marking a major step toward operational induction.

The VEER has been built for tactical agility in contested zones where low detectability and endurance are mission‑critical. Its dual electric motors collectively deliver 620 Nm of torque, propelling the ATV to a top speed of around 120 km/h across rugged terrain.

The instant torque and variable torque vectoring enhance manoeuvrability, performance, and control on off‑road gradients.

Designed with a low acoustic signature, the VEER operates silently, enhancing stealth during ISR and quick‑insertion missions. Its minimal thermal footprint makes it difficult to detect using infrared sensors, a significant advantage in modern electronic warfare environments. The vehicle’s robust chassis is modular, ensuring rapid field reparability and mission adaptability.

The compact, open‑architecture framework allows quick mounting of mission payloads such as mounted drones, electro‑optical sensors, or light weapon systems.

This modularity aligns with Indian defence requirements for versatile, easily maintainable tactical electric vehicles capable of supporting varied mission profiles from border surveillance to rapid extraction.

Pravaig’s VEER also showcases domestically developed battery and propulsion management systems, affirming India’s technological self‑reliance in defence mobility. The company’s focus on indigenisation and field‑serviceability underscores the programme’s alignment with Make‑in‑India goals, potentially making the VEER the country’s first operational stealth electric ATV for military units.

Pravaig VEER vs Global Military ATVs

SpecificationPravaig VEER (India)Polaris DAGOR A1 (USA)Nikola Reckless (USA)
PropulsionDual electric motorsDiesel engine (2.0L turbo)Dual electric motors
Combined Torque620 Nm500 Nm (approx.)813 Nm
Top Speed~120 km/h110 km/h95 km/h
Power SourceHigh‑density Li‑ion battery packDiesel / JP‑8 fuelLithium‑ion battery pack
Range200–250 km (estimated)800–900 km (fuel)160–200 km
Payload Capacity600–700 kg1,400 kg700 kg
Crew2+2 (configurable)2+62–4
Stealth FeaturesLow acoustic and thermal signatureStandardNear‑silent operation, low heat
ChassisModular tubular frame, rapid field reparabilityWelded space frameReinforced composite frame
Terrain CapabilityHigh mobility off‑road, sand, snow, mountainExtreme off‑roadOff‑road, moderate amphibious capability
Special SystemsISR payload integration, rapid mission reconfigurationNATO equipment compatibilityDigital command link, sensor integration
Trials & CertificationCompleted Indian Army and iDEX trialsDeployed with SOF and airborne unitsConcept demonstrator stage
IndigenisationHigh; Indian‑made components and systemsLow (imported platforms)Moderate (US‑built)