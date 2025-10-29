



Pravaig Dynamics has unveiled the VEER, a near‑production‑ready electric all‑terrain vehicle optimised for special operations, reconnaissance, and forward patrol duties.





The vehicle has completed extensive military trials and secured recognition under the Ministry of Defence’s iDEX program, marking a major step toward operational induction.





The VEER has been built for tactical agility in contested zones where low detectability and endurance are mission‑critical. Its dual electric motors collectively deliver 620 Nm of torque, propelling the ATV to a top speed of around 120 km/h across rugged terrain.





The instant torque and variable torque vectoring enhance manoeuvrability, performance, and control on off‑road gradients.





Designed with a low acoustic signature, the VEER operates silently, enhancing stealth during ISR and quick‑insertion missions. Its minimal thermal footprint makes it difficult to detect using infrared sensors, a significant advantage in modern electronic warfare environments. The vehicle’s robust chassis is modular, ensuring rapid field reparability and mission adaptability.





The compact, open‑architecture framework allows quick mounting of mission payloads such as mounted drones, electro‑optical sensors, or light weapon systems.





This modularity aligns with Indian defence requirements for versatile, easily maintainable tactical electric vehicles capable of supporting varied mission profiles from border surveillance to rapid extraction.





Pravaig’s VEER also showcases domestically developed battery and propulsion management systems, affirming India’s technological self‑reliance in defence mobility. The company’s focus on indigenisation and field‑serviceability underscores the programme’s alignment with Make‑in‑India goals, potentially making the VEER the country’s first operational stealth electric ATV for military units.





Pravaig VEER vs Global Military ATVs





Specification Pravaig VEER (India) Polaris DAGOR A1 (USA) Nikola Reckless (USA) Propulsion Dual electric motors Diesel engine (2.0L turbo) Dual electric motors Combined Torque 620 Nm 500 Nm (approx.) 813 Nm Top Speed ~120 km/h 110 km/h 95 km/h Power Source High‑density Li‑ion battery pack Diesel / JP‑8 fuel Lithium‑ion battery pack Range 200–250 km (estimated) 800–900 km (fuel) 160–200 km Payload Capacity 600–700 kg 1,400 kg 700 kg Crew 2+2 (configurable) 2+6 2–4 Stealth Features Low acoustic and thermal signature Standard Near‑silent operation, low heat Chassis Modular tubular frame, rapid field reparability Welded space frame Reinforced composite frame Terrain Capability High mobility off‑road, sand, snow, mountain Extreme off‑road Off‑road, moderate amphibious capability Special Systems ISR payload integration, rapid mission reconfiguration NATO equipment compatibility Digital command link, sensor integration Trials & Certification Completed Indian Army and iDEX trials Deployed with SOF and airborne units Concept demonstrator stage Indigenisation High; Indian‑made components and systems Low (imported platforms) Moderate (US‑built)







