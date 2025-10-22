



US President Donald Trump hosted and participated in Diwali celebrations at the White House on October 21, 2025. During the event, he lit traditional Diyas, symbolising the victory of light over darkness and good over evil, highlighting the festival's spiritual significance and the shared values between the United States and India.





Trump extended warm greetings to the people of India and Indian-Americans, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "great person" and "great friend." The event reflected the growing engagement of the Indian diaspora in US-India relations and the cultural significance of Diwali in American society.​​





Several senior officials attended the ceremony, including FBI Director Kash Patel, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and the Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra. A delegation of prominent Indian-American business leaders was also present, underscoring the political and economic ties between the two nations.​​





Earlier on the day of the White House event, US Congressmen Raja Krishnamoorthi and Brian Fitzpatrick introduced a bipartisan resolution in the House of Representatives to formally recognise the religious, cultural, and historical significance of Diwali.





The resolution honours the festival's importance to over three million Indian-Americans, including Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs, and acknowledges their contributions across the United States. It highlights Diwali's universal themes of hope, unity, and the triumph of light and truth over darkness and fear.​





Diwali in 2025 was celebrated as a five-day festival starting with Dhanteras, where people purchase jewellery or utensils and worship the gods. The second day is Naraka Chaturdashi, also known as 'Chhoti Diwali'﻿.





The third day marks the main celebration focused on worshipping Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and prosperity. The fourth day is Govardhan Puja, and the fifth day is Bhai Dooj, highlighted by sisters performing the tika ceremony praying for their brothers' well-being, with brothers reciprocating by giving gifts to sisters.​





In his remarks, President Trump emphasised Diwali's symbolism as a "reminder of faith in the victory of light over darkness," knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil.





He recalled stories of ancient enemies defeated, obstacles removed, and captives freed, with the diya's glow inspiring wisdom, diligence, and gratitude for blessings. This message was part of a broader theme of inclusivity and a renewed diplomatic spirit between India and the United States.​​





The ceremony at the White House and the congressional resolution together underscore Diwali's evolving cultural significance in the US and the strengthening relationship with India, marking a visible celebration of the Indian-American community's heritage and contributions.​​





Based On Livemint Report







