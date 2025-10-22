



During Diwali celebrations at the White House, US President Donald Trump reiterated his claim that India intends to significantly curtail its oil imports from Russia. He revealed that this stance followed a personal conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting a shared intent to see an early end to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.





Trump remarked that India had already scaled down its Russian oil purchases and would continue to do so, emphasising the strength of his relationship with Modi and aligning the statement with broader geopolitical aims.​





New Delhi has yet to issue an official response to Trump’s latest comments. However, Indian officials have previously dismissed similar claims, underscoring that the nation’s energy import policy is determined solely by domestic economic priorities and the goal of protecting Indian consumers amid global market volatility.





The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier affirmed that India’s import decisions are guided entirely by national interests rather than external pressure.​





Trump also addressed mounting trade tensions with China, declaring that fresh tariffs of about 155% would be imposed from 1 November. He contended that such measures were not sustainable for Beijing, noting that while he wished to maintain good relations, the United States could no longer permit foreign powers to exploit past weaknesses in American economic leadership. The President described his tariff-driven approach as essential for national security and economic renewal.​





Continuing on foreign trade, Trump cited his earlier negotiations with the European Union, Japan, and South Korea as examples of favourable agreements achieved through assertive economic diplomacy.





He emphasised that the billions—potentially trillions—of dollars collected through tariffs were being reinvested to strengthen the nation’s fiscal health and reduce debt. The President concluded that the United States was reasserting control over its strategic and economic future by ensuring “smart business leadership.”​





(Based On TOI Business Desk, TOI Reports)



