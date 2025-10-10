



A landmark ceasefire and hostage release agreement has been reached for Gaza, marking a major breakthrough in efforts to end the conflict and advance President Donald Trump’s peace plan.





International leaders including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have welcomed the development and called for swift implementation.





During a press conference in Mumbai, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi focused on ending the ongoing conflict and amplifying energy cooperation initiatives. Starmer highlighted the “wide-ranging discussion” between the two leaders, with an explicit focus on steps taken regarding the “Shadow Fleet” and the collaborative work of the “Coalition of the Willing”.





Starmer publicly welcomed news of the agreement reached on the first stage of President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza, describing it as a relief for hostages, their families, and the civilian population. He called for partners to work together towards full and immediate implementation of the deal. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy echoed similar sentiments, saying the prospect of lasting peace in the Middle East would improve global security and expressing gratitude to the United States for its diplomatic leadership.





French President Emmanuel Macron expressed “great hope” for hostages, their families, Palestinians in Gaza, and the region as a whole, commending President Trump, Qatari, Egyptian, and Turkish mediators for their role in achieving the ceasefire and hostage agreement.





Macron called for strict compliance with the deal and urged that it should mark an end to the war and the beginning of a comprehensive political solution based on the two-state framework. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised broad international collaboration and underscored the need for all parties to fully uphold the agreement while ensuring humanitarian aid and readiness for Gaza’s reconstruction.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the agreement, highlighting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership. Modi stressed that releasing hostages and boosting humanitarian aid would bring essential relief and pave the way for sustainable peace in the region. Supporting the new accord, Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, expressed appreciation for India’s consistent support and thanked President Trump for his role in restoring peace and facilitating hostages’ release.





UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres lauded the diplomatic achievements of the United States, Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey in delivering the ceasefire and hostage deal. He called on all parties to strictly comply with the agreement.





Qatar’s Prime Minister and official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Majed Al Ansari, announced that negotiators had reached consensus on all provisions and implementation mechanisms of the first phase, covering war cessation, hostage exchanges, prisoner releases, and humanitarian access.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the day as “great for Israel” as he prepared to seek official approval for the agreement from his government and ensure the return of all hostages. He credited the Israeli military, security forces, and President Trump’s administration for their commitment to rescuing kidnapped citizens.





For its part, Hamas stated the conclusion of the agreement involving a total ceasefire, withdrawal of occupation forces, aid entry, and prisoner exchange. Hamas also called on international mediators to ensure Israel’s full compliance, while reiterating its dedication to Palestinian national rights including freedom, independence, and self-determination.





The historic agreement has generated widespread hope across the international community for hostage release, the end of civilian suffering, and a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Emphasis has been placed on leveraging this opportunity to establish a comprehensive political solution based on two-state principles, with the United States playing a key leadership role. The EU, France, and other partners have pledged continued support for peacebuilding, humanitarian aid, and the future reconstruction of Gaza.





Based On ANI Report







