UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to India has drawn major attention for his interest in replicating aspects of India’s Aadhaar digital identity model. His meeting with Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys and chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), signals the UK’s intent to study India’s experience with implementing one of the largest biometric-based identification programs in the world.





During his Mumbai stop, Starmer met Nilekani to discuss India’s success with Aadhaar, although UK officials clarified that the meeting was not about a commercial partnership with Infosys. Instead, the British government plans to explore creating its own version of a digital ID framework. Starmer has described India’s Aadhaar initiative as a “massive success” and sees value in learning from its approach to administrative efficiency and social service delivery.





Starmer’s government recently announced plans for a mandatory digital identification card for British citizens and permanent residents. The card would be essential for gaining employment in the UK, forming a core part of the Labour government’s strategy to curb illegal immigration. The system is expected to make it harder for undocumented migrants to work in the underground economy while simplifying access to essential public services such as healthcare, childcare, welfare, and housing.





According to a spokesperson from Starmer’s office, the proposed UK digital ID system will not use biometric data—at least initially. This marks a critical distinction from India’s Aadhaar system, which is built on biometric authentication through fingerprints and iris scans. The British version will likely rely on secure digital verification based on existing official documents, such as passports and national insurance numbers.





Despite Starmer’s optimism, the proposal has encountered strong opposition from all major political opponents and civil liberties groups. The concept of compulsory identity cards has historically been controversial in the UK, a nation that abolished its wartime ID card system after World War II. Critics argue that the measure infringes on civil liberties, threatens privacy, and risks creating a surveillance culture in a country that traditionally rejects state-mandated identity verification.





Previous attempts to introduce ID cards in the UK have failed. Former Prime Minister Tony Blair’s government tried to roll out biometric ID cards in the 2000s, but the plan collapsed due to public backlash and political resistance. The British public has long harboured a cultural aversion to a “papers, please” society, contrasting with European nations where ID cards are commonplace.





Political analysts like Tim Bale of Queen Mary University of London note that while opposition to mandatory ID persists, the practical need to verify identity in various everyday transactions—including applying for school admissions, jobs, or government benefits—could make a digital ID system more acceptable over time. Bale points out that given the frequent need for identity verification in modern society, a secure, centralized digital format could increase efficiency without necessarily expanding government overreach.





Starmer’s move reflects a broader shift among Western nations exploring digital governance tools inspired by successful large-scale models like India’s Aadhaar. However, whether Britain can balance efficiency with privacy and public trust remains to be seen. The debate underscores the stark contrast between India’s embrace of biometric identity and Britain’s cautious, liberty-conscious approach to digital identity transformation.





