



UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, during his first official visit to India, praised the country’s economic progress, calling its growth story “remarkable.” Speaking in Mumbai, India’s financial capital, he expressed confidence that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India is firmly on track to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat — becoming a fully developed nation by 2047.





He also highlighted India's target to become the world's third-largest economy by 2028, noting that his observations during the visit reinforced his belief in the country’s trajectory.





Starmer emphasised the UK’s commitment to partnering with India on this journey. He underscored the significance of the UK-India Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), signed in July, describing it as a “breakthrough moment” years in the making.





The deal, aimed at slashing tariffs and enhancing mutual market access, is expected to boost trade, drive growth, and create jobs in both nations. He noted that beyond the trade provisions, the agreement symbolises renewed confidence and deeper cooperation between the two countries.





The bilateral meeting between PM Modi and PM Starmer in Mumbai resulted in a joint declaration reinforcing this modern partnership. Discussions included global stability challenges, where Starmer acknowledged India’s diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict and the Gaza crisis through dialogue and diplomacy.





He reiterated that the India-UK relationship continues to serve as a major pillar of both global stability and economic expansion amid the current era of geopolitical uncertainty.





Maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region emerged as another focal area in the talks. Both leaders expressed commitment to enhancing cooperation in this critical strategic space, which remains a priority for regional and global stability. Shared views extended to security and peace in West Asia and Europe, with Starmer recognising India’s constructive role in multilateral dialogues.





Starmer’s itinerary in Mumbai also involved extensive engagement with business representatives, where he emphasised the importance of the India-UK trade relationship in shaping future economic opportunities.





His visit follows Modi’s trip to the UK in July, during which the CETA was finalised and close to £6 billion worth of new investments and export deals were announced, further strengthening bilateral economic ties.





The Ministry of External Affairs marked the interaction by posting on social media: “Together for stronger India-UK ties,” accompanied by visuals of PM Modi welcoming Starmer at Raj Bhawan, Mumbai. The visit is seen as a continuation of a deepening strategic, economic, and diplomatic partnership focused on shared prosperity and stability in an evolving global landscape.





Based On ANI Report







