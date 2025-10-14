



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa of Mongolia on October 14, 2025, in New Delhi, marking a significant moment in the 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Mongolia.





The meeting took place at Hyderabad House, where the two leaders exchanged warm greetings and planted a sapling together as a symbol of their partnership. This visit is notable as it comes during the celebration of 10 years of the India-Mongolia strategic partnership.





The leaders discussed various areas of cooperation, with India reaffirming its support for Mongolia's development, especially highlighting the ongoing Oil Refinery Project funded by India's $1.7 billion line of credit, which is crucial for Mongolia’s energy security.





During the visit, multiple MoUs were exchanged to strengthen collaboration in humanitarian aid, heritage restoration in Mongolia, immigration, geology, mineral resources, cooperatives, and digital solutions. Both countries also jointly released commemorative stamps marking the 70th anniversary of their bilateral ties.





President Khurelsukh expressed gratitude for India's all-around support and emphasized the significance of enhancing trade and transport gateways, including plans for regular direct flights between the nations, with a Mongolian air carrier preparing charter flights to New Delhi and Amritsar later in 2025.





He also acknowledged India's contribution to global energy transition and Mongolia's intention to join the International Solar Alliance, an initiative by India.





The President began his visit by paying tributes at Rajghat, New Delhi, laying a wreath at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, and was accorded a Guard of Honour and ceremonial welcome upon arrival.





Senior Indian dignitaries including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are involved in welcoming and holding talks with the Mongolian delegation, which comprises cabinet ministers, parliament members, officials, business leaders, and cultural ambassadors.





The India-Mongolia relations, established in 1955, are anchored in deep civilizational, cultural, and spiritual bonds, with shared democratic values. Their multifaceted partnership covers sectors like defence, security, parliamentary exchanges, energy, mining, IT, education, healthcare, and culture.





The ongoing visit allows both nations to review progress, set visions for further strengthening their strategic partnership, and address regional and global issues, including Indo-Pacific security and sustainable development.​





Based On ANI Report







