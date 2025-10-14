



French Army Chief General Pierre Schill, currently in New Delhi for the UN Troop Contributing Countries Chiefs conference, highlighted France’s growing interest in Indian long-range weapon systems and battlefield technologies, reported Manu Pubby of Economic Times.





Speaking to The Economic Times, he specifically commended India’s indigenous missile and artillery capabilities demonstrated during Operation Sindoor, noting the success of Indian military innovation in real combat conditions.





General Schill revealed that France is exploring the potential acquisition of India’s extended-range Pinaka rocket system, a proven indigenous platform developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





The French Army is currently undergoing a modernization phase for its artillery forces, and the General described India’s Pinaka as a cost-effective yet precise solution that could align with French operational needs. Demonstrations of the Pinaka system have already been conducted for French defence officials in earlier engagements.





Beyond long-range rockets, the French Army Chief emphasized strong interest in India’s loitering munitions—a field that has grown rapidly following India’s use of these systems for precision strikes during Operation Sindoor.





Schill noted that India’s adaptability and operational versatility in deploying these munitions have been particularly noteworthy, reflecting the maturity of India’s defence-industrial base and its ability to innovate under combat pressure.





The visit also underscored counter-drone warfare and electronic warfare (EW) as key new domains of Indo-French cooperation. Schill pointed out that both armies could benefit from complementing each other’s expertise, particularly as unmanned systems increasingly dominate modern conflicts.





India’s recently inducted indigenous systems, such as the SAKSHAM counter-drone platform, have attracted French attention for their real-time battlefield application potential.





Artificial Intelligence (AI) featured prominently in the discussion, with General Schill suggesting that joint AI-driven command and targeting systems could reshape tactical responsiveness for both nations. He stressed that leveraging AI and EW synergies could enhance situational awareness and operational efficiency in fast-evolving combat scenarios.





On the training front, Schill shared that France and India aim to institutionalize annual bilateral army exercises, expanding on the Shakti series which currently forms the backbone of Indo-French ground forces engagement.





The two sides are considering not only a greater number of exercises but also enhanced complexity, including modules on UAV operations, electronic warfare, and counter-drone missions.





The French General’s remarks signify a significant strategic alignment between Paris and New Delhi in high-technology warfare domains. This collaboration builds upon India’s rising defence self-reliance and France’s intention to diversify its defence partnerships beyond the traditional Euro-Atlantic sphere.





The renewed focus on long-range precision systems, AI integration, and unmanned warfare cooperation reflects both nations’ adaptation to the realities of 21st-century hybrid warfare.





