



Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned the latest United States sanctions on Moscow’s major oil producers, calling them an “unfriendly move” that would do little to enhance Russia–US relations. Speaking in Moscow on Thursday, Putin asserted that “no self-respecting country ever acts under pressure,” maintaining that the sanctions would not significantly impact Russia’s economy.​





The sanctions, announced by US President Donald Trump, target Russia’s two largest oil companies—Rosneft and Lukoil—in a bid to restrict Moscow’s capacity to fund its war operations in Ukraine.





The measures freeze all US-based assets belonging to the firms and prohibit American citizens or entities from conducting business with them. According to the US Treasury Department, the action seeks to “limit Russia’s ability to sustain the war and weaken its economic resilience”.​





Trump revealed the sanctions during a White House press briefing alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. He described them as “tremendous” and “very big,” expressing hope that they would expedite an end to the war. He further remarked that the US preferred “a stable, peaceful conclusion” and encouraged Russia “to return home following the line formed over a period of time”.​





Putin, however, accused Washington of habitually utilising sanctions as instruments of coercion and argued that such tactics rarely achieve their intended goals. He questioned the motives of certain individuals within the US administration, suggesting they were acting in the interests of “forces other than America itself.”





He reiterated that Moscow would not yield to foreign pressure and warned that Russia’s response to any external interference, particularly military strikes, would be “decisive and overwhelming”.​





Simultaneously, the Russian leader confirmed the postponement of a planned Russia–US summit in Budapest, originally proposed by Washington during a recent call between the two presidents. Putin said it would have been “a mistake to approach the summit without adequate preparation,” yet maintained that the meeting could still occur later.





The Kremlin clarified that the decision constituted a postponement rather than cancellation, affirming Moscow’s continued willingness to pursue dialogue.​





Recent diplomatic exchanges had shown promise of renewed engagement between the two countries, but the new sanctions signify a sharp reversal in tone. The sudden shift follows months of failed ceasefire negotiations and deepening mistrust over Ukraine, where both sides continue to accuse each other of escalating the conflict.





Despite the frictions, Putin concluded by emphasising that “dialogue is always better than confrontation,” calling for genuine, long-term discussions on mutual interests between Moscow and Washington.​





