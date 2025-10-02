



Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India on December 5-6, 2025, for the 23rd annual India-Russia summit. This visit, if confirmed, will be Putin’s first to India since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022 and will serve as a symbolic reaffirmation of the long-standing bilateral partnership. The upcoming summit holds weight as both nations prepare to reassess their relationship amid shifting global geopolitics.





The annual summit mechanism, held alternately in India and Russia, reflects the strategic nature of ties between the two countries. The last in-person meeting took place in July 2024, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Moscow, while Putin had last visited India in December 2021. Preparations for the 2025 summit are already underway, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov scheduled to travel to India in November to finalize the agenda.





A core focus of the December meeting will be trade, energy cooperation, and defence collaboration. Despite facing Western sanctions, Russia has remained a crucial energy partner for India, including discounted crude oil imports. However, India has also faced criticism from the US and NATO for maintaining these ties. The summit provides an opportunity for both leaders to reaffirm their choices on mutual energy cooperation, balancing practical economic needs with geopolitical constraints.





Defence manufacturing and technology transfer are expected to dominate the dialogue. Russian Deputy Ambassador Roman Babushkin recently stressed that Russia is uniquely positioned to offer India advanced capabilities such as fifth-generation fighter aircraft, co-development of components, and licensed production. This emphasis aligns with India’s strategic push for indigenous production under “Make in India,” while ensuring a steady supply of advanced military technologies.





Connectivity initiatives between India and Russia may also be discussed, including the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and cooperation in the Arctic. These routes are key for India to secure alternative trade and energy supply chains outside of Western-dominated maritime chokepoints.





Regional security, especially regarding Pakistan and Afghanistan, will also be highlighted, with both nations recently holding a meeting under their Special Mechanism framework to coordinate views on counterterrorism and stability in the region.





The Ukraine conflict will remain a sensitive backdrop to the discussions. During their last meeting, Prime Minister Modi reiterated to Putin that “no solution can be found on the battlefield,” underscoring India’s position that dialogue and diplomacy should drive conflict resolution.





While Western powers closely monitor India-Russia ties, New Delhi has made clear that its engagement with Moscow is not dictated by tariff pressures or NATO commentary, as highlighted by its recent rejection of claims made by NATO chief Mark Rutte.





The upcoming summit will be closely watched as a barometer of India’s balancing act between its strategic partnership with Russia and its deepening engagement with the US and its allies. The outcomes in defence cooperation, energy security, and new manufacturing collaborations with Russia could shape critical aspects of India’s security and foreign policy in the coming years.





Agencies







