



Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India on December 5, 2025, to attend the 23rd annual India-Russia summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





This will be Putin’s first trip to India since 2021, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and comes at a sensitive moment when India is reassessing its dependence on Russian oil imports amid U.S. and European sanctions.





The planned summit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the India-Russia Strategic Partnership signed in 2000, underscoring the long-standing diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.





According to the latest data from maritime intelligence provider Kpler, India’s oil imports from Russia dipped to 1.61 million barrels per day in September 2025, representing a 16% year-on-year decline.





This reduction comes after three years of a sharp increase in Indian imports of discounted Russian oil, which had grown to account for nearly one-third of India’s overall energy supply.





The decline may signal India’s effort to hedge its energy risks and diversify supply ahead of potential disruptions tied to penalties and tariffs imposed by the United States and the European Union.





The U.S. has recently imposed a 25% penalty tariff on India over its Russian oil imports, raising questions on whether New Delhi will reduce its intake in response. This recall echoes India’s past experiences with Iran and Venezuela, when Washington pressured New Delhi to cut oil imports under threat of sanctions.





In 2018, India eventually halted Iranian and Venezuelan crude purchases, opting instead to increase imports from the United States and other suppliers. A similar path could be on the table depending on upcoming negotiations and global energy market adjustments.





Moscow has criticised Washington’s moves as an attempt to reduce competition in the oil market. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, speaking at the Valdai discussion forum, asserted that oil trade between Russia and India is a bilateral matter, free of external interference. Lavrov further emphasized that New Delhi has maintained a stance guided by energy security and national interest, praising India’s insistence on sovereign decision-making.





Ahead of President Putin’s December visit, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev travelled to Delhi last week for discussions with Prime Minister Modi on economic cooperation, including agricultural trade and the long-pending India-Eurasian Economic Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA).





Another round of high-level talks is likely before the summit, possibly involving Foreign Minister Lavrov. Modi and Putin have maintained regular contact this year, meeting in person at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tianjin and speaking twice by phone in August and September.





The India-Russia summit is expected to address multiple layers of bilateral cooperation, ranging from defense agreements to connectivity projects and balancing trade asymmetries. Despite the impact of the Ukraine war, Russia remains one of India’s largest defence suppliers.





Discussions on projects such as joint weapons production, technology transfer, and India’s capacity to maintain operational readiness of its Russian-origin military equipment are expected to be on the table. Both sides also face the task of navigating how ongoing sanctions affect payment settlements and supply chains for defence contracts.





Another factor influencing India’s decision on Russian imports is the global oil market itself. OPEC+ announced this week an increase in production, which could create alternative supply options and stabilize global prices. For India, this development could make Middle Eastern and African crude more attractive as substitutes, lessening reliance on Russian suppliers even further.





The summit’s timing with the 25th anniversary of the India-Russia Strategic Partnership highlights the importance both sides place on long-term ties. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova described the 2000 declaration as a “milestone” that elevated ties based on mutual respect and consideration of each other’s interests.





The 2025 summit will provide a symbolic stage for both countries to reaffirm commitments while reassessing economic, energy, and defence dynamics in the light of a complex international environment.





Based On The Hindu Report







