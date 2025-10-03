Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri with Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi

The upcoming visit of Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to India marks a historic diplomatic breakthrough and is being seen as a major turning point in South Asian geopolitics. Scheduled for October 9–16, this will be the first high-level visit by a Taliban leader to New Delhi since the group seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021.





The United Nations Security Council has granted Muttaqi a temporary exemption from his travel restrictions, highlighting the global significance of this diplomatic engagement.





Indian officials have been laying the groundwork for this visit through months of discreet dialogue. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and senior diplomat JP Singh have held multiple rounds of talks with Taliban leaders in neutral venues such as Dubai.





These discussions focused primarily on India’s humanitarian assistance, refugee rehabilitation, and infrastructural cooperation, signalling New Delhi’s intent to build practical engagement even without formal recognition of the Taliban regime.





The breakthrough came on May 15, shortly after India’s Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke directly to Muttaqi in what was the first ministerial-level contact since 2021.





In that conversation, Jaishankar thanked the Taliban government for condemning the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. This joint denunciation of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism marked a pivotal shift in India-Taliban relations, opening the door for formal engagement.





India has maintained a consistent humanitarian presence in Afghanistan even after the Taliban’s return to power. Since August 2021, New Delhi has delivered nearly 50,000 tonnes of wheat, 330 tonnes of medicines and vaccines, 40,000 litres of pesticides, and other crucial supplies.





Following the devastating earthquake in September 2025, India was among the first to respond, sending 1,000 family tents, 15 tons of food materials, and later 21 tonnes of aid including generators and hygiene kits. These sustained contributions have reinforced India’s reputation as a reliable partner in Afghanistan’s crisis management.





Analysts point out that this visit represents a major setback for Pakistan. For decades, Islamabad has played a central role in Afghan affairs, but its policies of forced refugee expulsions earlier this year—affecting more than 80,000 Afghans—deteriorated its ties with Kabul.





The Taliban’s growing outreach to New Delhi suggests that Kabul is consciously reducing its reliance on Pakistan, while diversifying ties with regional powers. This shift simultaneously opens new space for India to counterbalance Pakistani influence.





For India, engaging the Taliban poses both risks and opportunities. On the one hand, India has deep concerns regarding terrorism emanating from Afghan soil and the Taliban’s human rights practices. On the other, strategic realities demand active engagement to protect Indian development investments, limit Pakistani leverage, and prevent Afghanistan’s complete tilt toward China.





By deepening cooperation in humanitarian aid, energy support, and infrastructure building, India positions itself as a constructive partner to ordinary Afghans while carefully strengthening political dialogue with Kabul.





The bilateral meeting scheduled for October 10 during Muttaqi’s visit could set a new foundation for cautious cooperation between India and Afghanistan. While New Delhi is unlikely to extend official recognition to the Taliban government immediately, sustained engagement signals a recognition of political realities on the ground.





Should the talks proceed constructively, this visit may mark the beginning of a broader recalibration in South Asia—one where India emerges as a critical player shaping Afghanistan’s future, beyond Pakistan’s traditional sphere of influence.





Based On NDTV Report







