



During the India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai, the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, held a bilateral meeting with Sri Lanka’s Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation, Anura Karunathilake.





The discussions centred on expanding maritime connectivity between the two countries through a proposed ferry route linking Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu and Talaimannar in Sri Lanka.





The new route, if launched, would complement the existing ferry service between Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu) and Kankesanthurai (KKS), further enhancing regional travel and trade links. In a statement shared on X, the Indian Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways confirmed that both ministers explored ways to deepen cooperation and foster stronger people-to-people exchange across the Palk Strait.





India Maritime Week 2025, hosted by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, serves as a platform for global engagement in maritime development. The event this year has witnessed participation from over 85 nations, reflecting its growing significance in international maritime affairs.





Addressing the inaugural session, Minister Sonowal described the maritime sector as one of the key pillars of Viksit Bharat. He highlighted the sector’s rapid progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting advances in cargo handling capacity, legal reforms, and shipbuilding ambitions. Sonowal reaffirmed India’s goal of emerging among the world’s top five shipbuilding nations.





The minister also emphasised the event’s theme, ‘Uniting Ocean, One Mission’, as embodying the regional and global spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world is one family. He underlined that fostering partnerships and sharing knowledge are essential to accelerating growth and sustainability across maritime economies.





The India Maritime Week, which began on 27 October, will continue until 31 October, showcasing India’s growing maritime capabilities and its commitment to fostering cross-border connectivity through partnerships like the proposed Rameshwaram–Talaimannar ferry corridor.





Based On ANI Report







