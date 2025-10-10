



Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh participated in a significant interoperability demonstration with the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) by flying onboard a Airbus KC‑30A Multi‑Role Tanker Transport from Sydney to Canberra.





During the flight, he observed an in‑air refuelling operation involving a fifth‑generation F‑35A Lightning II fighter jet, showcasing the advanced aerial capabilities of the Australian Air Force and the growing strategic cooperation between India and Australia in the Indo‑Pacific region.





The KC‑30A, derived from the Airbus A330 platform, acts as both an aerial refueler and personnel transport aircraft, supporting multiple aircraft types through both probe‑and‑drogue and boom refuelling systems.





Its participation in the exercise emphasised the precision, coordination, and tactical readiness required for transnational air operations. Witnessing the mid‑air refuelling of an F‑35 further underlined the steady integration of cutting‑edge air combat platforms within multilateral defence collaborations.





This flight is part of the broader framework established under the 2024 India–Australia Mutual Logistics Support and Air‑to‑Air Refuelling Cooperation Pact. The agreement formally enabled interoperability between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and RAAF, allowing reciprocal access to aerial refuelling facilities, maintenance support, and operational coordination.





It also marked a milestone in the practical implementation of India’s expanding defence diplomacy partnerships in the Indo‑Pacific, complementing similar agreements with the United States, Japan, and France.





For India, this exercise carries strategic and operational importance. The Indian Air Force, with its fleet of IL‑78MKI and forthcoming Airbus A330 MRTT refuelers, aims to enhance joint-standard operating procedures and establish compatibility protocols for cross-national aerial assets.





Such cooperation not only improves logistical flexibility but also strengthens the regional deterrence posture through sustained joint training and mission readiness.





Beyond its symbolic value, the joint refuelling demonstration underscores both nations’ commitment to secure sea and air lanes in the Indo‑Pacific. The activity aligns with the objectives of mutual capability enhancement, resilience building, and strategic balance, reflecting the broader vision of India and Australia to act as partners for regional peace, stability, and technological collaboration in advanced air combat operations.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







