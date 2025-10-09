



The Congress party has sharply criticised the Narendra Modi government following reports that the United States has cleared a deal allowing defence contractor Raytheon Technologies to supply advanced air-to-air missiles to Pakistan.





Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh described the development as yet another example of the Modi administration’s growing diplomatic setbacks, remarking on social media that “setbacks are accumulating” and “the diplomatic climate is changing rapidly.”





According to Ramesh, two notifications issued by the US Department of Defence highlight this shift. The first, dated May 7, 2025, included nations such as Canada, Taiwan, and several NATO allies as recipients of Raytheon’s Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs).





The second notification, issued on September 30, expanded that list to include Pakistan, along with Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Turkey. The inclusion of Pakistan, traditionally viewed by New Delhi as a hostile neighbour and a recipient of past US sanctions, was described by Ramesh as a clear diplomatic setback under the Modi government.





Ramesh accused the Modi administration of losing ground internationally, alleging that India has failed to diplomatically isolate Pakistan despite its alleged involvement in cross-border terror incidents.





He referenced recent warm interactions between Pakistani leadership and major global powers, including US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, arguing that such developments undermine India’s position. Ramesh also linked these diplomatic trends to the Pahalgam terror attack, claiming it occurred amid inflammatory rhetoric by Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir.





The Congress leader further highlighted reports that Russia agreed to supply RD-93 engines for Pakistan’s fleet of Chinese-origin JF-17 fighter jets. He said this development was particularly concerning, given India’s historical reliance on Russia as its “most dependable strategic ally.”





This shift, according to him, reflects Moscow’s growing engagement with Pakistan, complicating India’s defence procurement and partnership strategy. Ramesh raised concerns that the development could impact deals such as India’s acquisition of S-400 anti-air systems and the proposed Su-57 stealth fighter partnership with Russia.





Russian defence experts, however, have dismissed the criticism as misplaced. Pyotr Topychkanov, head of the Section on New Challenges in South and Southeast Asia at the Moscow-based Primakov Institute, told PTI that India could actually benefit from Russia’s engine supply to Pakistan.





He reasoned that since the JF-17 uses engines familiar to Indian analysts and observers, it allows India to better understand the aircraft’s operational characteristics and capabilities.





Topychkanov emphasised that India’s prior observation of the JF-17’s performance during Operation Sindoor in May 2025 gives it a tactical advantage in monitoring potential threats.





However, Russia had officially denied having supplied fighter jet engines to Pakistan and claimed that such reports were mischievous.





The twin developments — US missiles to Pakistan and Russian engines for JF-17s — have reignited domestic debate over India’s diplomatic and defence strategy. Critics warn that India’s longstanding non-aligned posturing and recent foreign policy stances have left it vulnerable to shifting geopolitical alliances.





While the government has yet to formally respond, analysts acknowledge that these moves by Washington and Moscow could complicate India’s efforts to maintain its strategic autonomy while balancing relationships with both powers.





Based On PTI Report







