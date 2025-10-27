



Elite Special Forces operatives from the Indian Army executed a high-intensity helocasting exercise from CH-47 Chinook helicopters at Bakloh on 22–23 October 2025. This exercise marks a major advancement in the water-borne infiltration capabilities of the Special Forces Training School (SFTS), enhancing readiness for maritime and riverine special operations.​





Helocasting involves commandos jumping from helicopters directly into water to infiltrate hostile environments undetected.





Multiple runs were conducted from heavy-lift Chinooks operated by the Indian Air Force, simulating penetration into adversarial territory and securing high-value targets. Training emphasised stealth, precision, physical endurance, and flawless team coordination.​





Over two days, trainees performed underwater navigation, recovery drills, and mock raids, demonstrating exceptional operational mastery and adaptability.





Senior instructors highlighted the requirement for precise timing, courage, and total trust between troops and aircrew, underlining the complexity and risk involved in helocasting missions.​





Located in the Dhauladhar ranges, SFTS remains the nerve centre for unconventional warfare and counter-terrorism training. The integration of aerial insertion techniques like helocasting with advanced platforms such as the Chinook ensures the Special Forces uphold their ethos of overcoming the odds with unparalleled readiness and professionalism.​





