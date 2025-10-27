



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

The discussion underscored the growing depth of the India–South Korea Special Strategic Partnership, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to reinforcing cooperation across advanced industries and defence collaboration.





The two ministers explored expanded partnership opportunities in automotive manufacturing, electronics, semiconductors, defence production, and shipbuilding. The focus reflects a mutual interest in building resilient supply chains and technological synergy amid shifting global economic landscapes.





Sharing details of the meeting on platform X, Jaishankar expressed appreciation for the strengthening of bilateral relations, highlighting the extensive collaboration across key strategic sectors. His engagement with Cho Hyun also builds upon ongoing dialogues to deepen industrial cooperation aligned with India’s ‘Make in India’ and South Korea’s global innovation frameworks.





Jaishankar is representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 20th East Asia Summit, also taking place in Kuala Lumpur on October 27. The high-level forum will serve as an opportunity for participating nations to assess challenges to peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, and to exchange perspectives on evolving regional and international dynamics.





In a separate address to the 22nd ASEAN–India Summit held virtually earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi described the 21st century as the “century of India and ASEAN,” emphasising the historic, cultural, and civilisational bonds uniting the two regions. He lauded Malaysia’s leadership in hosting the 47th ASEAN Summit and acknowledged the Philippines’ role as the country coordinator for India.





Prime Minister Modi also welcomed East Timor’s admission as ASEAN’s 11th member state and extended condolences over the passing of Thailand’s Queen Mother Sirikit. He noted that India and ASEAN together represent nearly one-fourth of the global population, connected through geography, shared values, and robust historical linkages.





Reaffirming India’s commitment to the ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, Modi highlighted the enduring progress of the India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He asserted that this partnership, grounded in mutual growth and stability, is fast becoming a critical pillar of the global order, driving cooperation and inclusive development across Asia.





Based On ANI Report







