



Gurgaon-based Skye Air has set an ambitious target of achieving between 3.5 and 4 million drone deliveries in FY 2026, tripling its FY 2025 figure of 1.2 million. The company’s growth strategy hinges on geographic expansion, strategic alliances, and the acceleration of its infrastructure network.





Skye Air’s phased city expansion marks a major step in scaling operations beyond its current hubs in Gurgaon and Bangalore. Starting 2026, the company plans to enter Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Kolkata, initially focusing on selective high-demand pin codes before broader citywide coverage.





The company is also aligning its capabilities with India’s surging quick-commerce segment. Demand for rapid doorstep delivery in fashion, lifestyle, and beauty categories is rising sharply, and Skye Air has been actively securing fresh contracts with leading quick-commerce operators to meet this need.





Strategic partnerships remain a cornerstone of Skye Air’s expansion. Collaborations with Blue Dart, Shiprocket, DTDC, and Ecom Express provide access to established customer networks and logistical muscle, allowing the firm to scale efficiently across regions with minimal setup lag.





On the infrastructure front, Skye Air is investing in a wider network of “Skye Pods” — modular ground hubs designed to enable safe and efficient drone-based parcel handling. Its partnership with Arrive AI is set to extend these delivery nodes, ensuring secure first- and last-mile connectivity within urban logistics chains.





The company’s drones are engineered for diverse payloads, handling everything from consumer gadgets and grocery items to medical and emergency supplies. This operational versatility enhances Skye Air’s client portfolio, enabling it to capture a wider market share across multiple e-commerce verticals as drone logistics gain mainstream adoption in India.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







