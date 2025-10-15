



Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace has successfully conducted a full stage-level test of its Orbital Adjustment Module (OAM), a crucial component designed to control orbital manoeuvres and satellite positioning for its upcoming Vikram series of launch vehicles. The test marks a major advancement in India’s private-sector space propulsion capabilities.





The OAM was subjected to an integrated system evaluation replicating flight conditions, ensuring that all thruster units operated cohesively under sustained loads. The test demonstrated more than 1,000 precise thruster pulses, validating the system’s ability to perform repeated orbital adjustments and attitude control tasks essential for mission longevity.





The module houses multiple propulsion elements functioning in harmony:





Raman-2 main engine: provides primary thrust for major orbital changes Four Raman Mini thrusters: deliver fine-tuned manoeuvring and velocity corrections Eight cold gas thrusters: handle delicate attitude stabilisation and orientation control





This combination allows seamless transition from coarse orbital transitions to ultra-fine pointing accuracy required for satellite deployment and maintenance operations.





The full-stage test validated the synchronisation and reliability of all thruster units in unison—an essential requirement for achieving precise orbital insertions in multi-burn missions. Skyroot confirmed stable thrust vectoring, thermal consistency, and nominal pressure regulation throughout the testing sequence, replicating real-time orbital dynamics.





The successful validation of the OAM represents a major technological milestone for Skyroot’s Vikram-1 and subsequent launch vehicles, which rely on this module for mission flexibility and extended payload control. The capability positions Skyroot to offer end-to-end satellite delivery solutions, including orbital circularisation and constellation deployment.





Following this milestone, Skyroot is expected to undertake final flight qualification tests leading to the Vikram-1 orbital launch mission. The company’s OAM will play a decisive role in enabling multi-satellite deployments and future in-orbit servicing missions, advancing India’s standing in commercial space launch offerings.





SkyRoot News







