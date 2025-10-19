



Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya has lauded the deepening relationship between India and Sri Lanka, describing the current phase of bilateral ties as one of the best in recent memory.





Visiting New Delhi for a three-day official trip, she expressed optimism that relations will continue to flourish and prosper, bringing tangible benefits to the people of both nations. Her remarks followed a series of high-level meetings aimed at consolidating cooperation across political, economic, and social fronts.





During her visit, Amarasuriya met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss areas of mutual interest and regional stability. The talks covered a range of topics including trade, education, innovation, women’s empowerment, and development partnership.





A key focus of the discussions was the sensitive and long-standing fishermen’s issue in the Palk Strait, an area of recurring contention between both countries. The two leaders agreed on the need for a fair, humane, and sustainable solution that safeguards the livelihoods of fishing communities on both sides.





Speaking to ANI at the conclusion of her visit, Amarasuriya wished Indians a happy Diwali and noted how productive her engagements had been. She said that the visit had helped “cement the very good relationship” built on last year’s exchanges between the leadership of both nations.





She described her trip as “very successful”, pointing to an atmosphere of mutual trust and willingness to cooperate on sensitive issues. Her reflections underscored the optimism surrounding India–Sri Lanka ties, shaped by shared development goals and cultural bonds.





Amarasuriya also shared personal recollections from her student days in New Delhi, expressing fondness for her time at Hindu College. She observed that while the city had changed considerably, the warmth and hospitality of its people remained unchanged. Reconnecting with former teachers and friends, she described her return to the capital as a memorable and heartening experience.





On the fishermen’s matter, the Prime Minister acknowledged the complexity of the issue, highlighting its emotional and economic implications.





She reiterated Sri Lanka’s commitment to protecting the livelihoods of its fishermen while engaging in continued dialogue with India to find a balanced resolution. Both sides emphasised that sustained communication is vital to preventing conflict and promoting mutual understanding.





The recurring incidents of Indian fishermen entering Sri Lankan waters near Katchatheevu have often strained relations, but both governments reaffirmed their intent to manage the situation through dialogue rather than confrontation.





After the meeting, Prime Minister Modi emphasised on platform X the importance of collaboration in areas including education, women’s empowerment, innovation, and fishermen’s welfare. He underlined that the partnership between India and Sri Lanka is essential for the prosperity of their peoples and for stability in the shared region.





Amarasuriya’s interactions in New Delhi, including engagements with educational institutions, reflected a broader intent to expand cooperation beyond politics into areas of social and human development. Her visit reinforced the spirit of friendship and constructive engagement that continues to define the modern India–Sri Lanka relationship.





Based On ANI Report







