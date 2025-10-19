



India’s defence manufacturing capabilities have achieved a major milestone with the development of the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), a truly indigenous 155mm, 52-calibre artillery platform.





Designed jointly by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and private industry partners such as Bharat Forge and TATA Advanced Systems, ATAGS reflects the scientific and technical depth of India’s defence ecosystem.





Baba Kalyani, Managing Director of Bharat Forge, highlighted that ATAGS stands as a testament to India’s engineering innovation and self-reliance. Speaking at the Forces First Conclave, he noted that the gun was conceptualised and built through a collaborative effort involving DRDO, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), and other national research institutions employing some of the most capable scientists globally.





Unlike conventional artillery systems, ATAGS has been engineered as a software-driven and fully electric gun system. This eliminates hydraulic systems, improving safety, efficiency, and ease of maintenance.





It incorporates a digital control architecture that enables one operator to control up to eighteen guns simultaneously, directing each towards a distinct target area. The system’s degree of automation allows for remote and autonomous firing operations, enhancing crew survivability in hostile environments.





When subjected to international trials, including those held in Armenia following export, the ATAGS demonstrated record-breaking firing performance. The gun achieved the world’s longest range for a 155mm, 52-calibre platform, establishing India among the few nations capable of delivering such advanced artillery technology.





The trials validated not only the range and accuracy but also the robustness and reliability of the indigenous design.





During the demonstration, engineers employed an innovative fire correction method using a small drone equipped with a camera. The drone tracked the shell’s impact point and transmitted real-time data back to the system, enabling immediate trajectory correction.





This technology integration allowed the gun to adjust and achieve accurate fire within seconds, drastically reducing the number of rounds needed to neutralise a target—an important advancement for both effectiveness and ammunition economy.





All key subsystems, including the barrel, breech mechanism, recoil system, and fire control software, are designed and manufactured in India. The ATAGS, therefore, represents full indigenous capability in critical areas of artillery technology.





Baba Kalyani emphasised that the achievement is not just industrial but strategic, marking India’s transition from a defence importer to a designer and exporter of cutting-edge weapon systems.





Based On Republic World Video Report







