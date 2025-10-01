



China, with support from Pakistan, mounted an extensive effort to discredit the French Rafale fighter in international circles. It paid foreign experts to write critical articles and orchestrated media campaigns aimed at undermining the jet’s reputation.





Despite these measures, the campaign collapsed. Reality on the ground tells a different story, with global demand for the Rafale surging. India already seeks to add 114 Rafales to its Air Force, and now Taiwan—China’s second biggest strategic rival—is moving to acquire the aircraft.





Reports indicate that Taiwan is preparing to replace its ageing Mirage 2000 fighter jets with Rafales, recognising the urgency of building up its air-power amid escalating tensions with Beijing. Currently, Taiwan operates 54 Mirage-2000 fighters, but only about 60 percent remain operational due to severe scarcity of spare parts.





With Dassault Aviation shifting away from Mirage support and most operators transitioning to Rafales, Taipei has little choice but to follow the same path.





The urgency of Taiwan’s interest in Rafales was amplified by a recently leaked 800-page report from the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI). The study warns of a high likelihood that China could launch an attack on Taiwan by 2027. It also highlights Moscow’s growing role in training Chinese forces for urban warfare, techniques drawn from Russia’s actions in Crimea in 2014. Against this backdrop, Taiwan is racing to finalise new fighter acquisitions to deter or withstand Chinese air superiority.





Despite Taiwan’s keen interest, the Rafale deal cannot advance without the approval of the French government. Dassault Aviation’s CEO, Eric Trappier, confirmed Taiwanese seriousness in pursuing the aircraft, but stressed that any export to Taiwan falls strictly within France’s political framework. France will face immense diplomatic pressure from Beijing if it chooses to arm Taipei with next-generation Rafales.





The stakes are higher than ever as China announced the induction of its 300th J-20 stealth fighter into the PLA Air Force. The J-20, armed with long-range PL-15 beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles, represents the cutting edge of Chinese aviation. Unlike regional rivals who face Chinese J-10 or J-11 variants, Taiwan must prepare for direct confrontation with the J-20—a fifth-generation platform optimised for stealth, long-range engagement, and electronic warfare.





India’s experience with Rafales demonstrates the aircraft’s adaptability against Chinese threats. The Indian Air Force has integrated advanced SPECTRA electronic warfare systems and tailored its Rafale fleet to track and counter Chinese PL-15 missile signatures. Taiwan would require similar upgrades to ensure survivability and combat effectiveness against the J-20 threat. With Rafale’s proven combat systems and track record against peer adversaries, the jet offers a realistic option for Taipei.





Dassault’s Rafale continues to win trust worldwide despite Beijing’s propaganda campaign. More than 530 Rafales have been sold globally, and over 320 aircraft have already been delivered. Egypt, India, Qatar, Greece, Croatia, UAE, Serbia, and Indonesia are either flying or awaiting delivery of their Rafales. Taiwan’s interest underscores the fighter’s enduring appeal as a reliable and advanced air dominance platform.





If France decides to proceed with sales to Taiwan, it will mark a decisive geopolitical moment. On one hand, Paris could bolster Taiwan’s defence capabilities and signal strong opposition to Chinese coercion.





On the other hand, it risks heightening tensions with Beijing, which consistently frames every arms deal to Taiwan as a violation of Chinese sovereignty. The decision will ultimately test France’s willingness to withstand Chinese political and economic retaliation.





Taiwan’s pursuit of Rafales symbolises more than an aircraft purchase—it is a strategic challenge to China’s military rise and propaganda campaigns.





With the PLAAF fielding hundreds of J-20 stealth jets, Taipei urgently needs a capable 4.5-generation fighter to maintain air parity. Whether France agrees to supply Rafales could reshape the strategic balance in the Taiwan Strait and further expose the limits of Beijing’s influence campaigns.





