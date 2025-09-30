



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is currently awaiting the delivery of the fourth General Electric (GE) F-404 engine for the TEJAS MK-1A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), expected imminently. HAL received the third engine earlier this month, but the fourth unit has not yet arrived, delaying part of the delivery schedule despite readiness at HAL's Nashik production facility for the maiden flight in October 2025.





The first two TEJAS MK-1A aircraft are planned for handover to the Indian Air Force (IAF) next month, with one fighter already prepared for delivery.





Production has seen some setbacks mainly due to delays in US engine shipments affecting the supply chain. HAL aims to restore the engine inflow to at least two per month from October onward, which will accelerate the production and delivery schedule, critical for plugging combat capability gaps after MiG-21 retirement. Despite these delays, HAL confirms the production line remains on a “firm footing” and ten aircraft have already been built and tested.





On the contractual front, the broader deal for 113 GE F-404 engines, needed for 97 additional TEJAS MK-1As, has been approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). Cost negotiations are finalized, and signing of the contract is expected imminently, possibly within October 2025. This phase of procurement will support continued production and delivery extending into the early 2030s.





The TEJAS MK-1A variant comes with significant upgrades including a digital fly-by-wire flight control computer and has completed important weapons integration trials. These trials successfully tested air-to-air missiles such as the indigenous Astra and the British ASRAAM, confirming weapon system compatibility crucial for operational deployment.





Parallel developments include the TEJAS MK-2, powered by the more powerful GE F-414 engine, with ten such engines already received by HAL. The MK-2 program is advancing with the first rollout scheduled for 2027. HAL remains committed to delivering 83 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft by 2029, though the program has experienced a delay of approximately four quarters compared to original timelines. The new order for 97 more Mk1A fighters was signed on September 25, with deliveries expected from 2027-28 through 2033-34.





Although the engine supply chain continues to pose challenges, HAL’s preparations and ongoing production efforts signal steady progress toward fulfilling the IAF’s urgent operational needs. The imminent arrival of the fourth GE-404 engine and contract finalization are key milestones expected to catalyse the accelerated rollout of TEJAS MK-1A fighters in the upcoming years.





This timeline and program status underscore the critical role TEJAS MK-1A holds for India’s air combat modernization, especially as the IAF phases out legacy platforms like the MiG-21.





Based On India Today Report







