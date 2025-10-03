



The United Nations Security Council has approved a travel ban exemption for Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, allowing him to visit New Delhi, India, from October 9 to 16, 2025. This decision was taken under provisions of Security Council resolution 1988 (2011), which imposes sanctions on senior Taliban leaders but allows case-by-case exemptions for official duties or urgent humanitarian needs.





The exemption underscores the sensitive diplomatic engagements India is expected to hold with the Taliban regime, despite the international community’s continued reservations.





This approval follows similar exemptions granted earlier in 2025. In July, the UN permitted Khairullah Khairkhwah, another sanctioned Taliban official, to travel to Moscow for urgent medical treatment.





In August, Abdul Salam Hanafi was granted travel clearance to Doha, Qatar, also for medical purposes. These instances reveal that while sanctions remain in place, the UN continues to make selective allowances in response to specific requests, balancing strict enforcement with pragmatic engagement.





Muttaqi’s visit to India comes at a crucial time, as Afghanistan grapples with severe internal crises. The country has been facing a worsening humanitarian situation, compounded by political repression and recent natural disasters.





Most recently, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake devastated eastern Afghanistan, increasing the urgency for international humanitarian aid and cooperation. However, the Taliban’s domestic policies continue to complicate international assistance, particularly restrictions targeting women and civil society groups.





On the social front, Afghanistan witnessed a nationwide communications blackout after authorities imposed a 72-hour shutdown of the internet and telephone services. According to Netblocks, a global internet watchdog, the blackout left the entire nation disconnected—a first under Taliban rule.





The stated justification was a crackdown on "immoral activities," yet the impact was wide-ranging, disrupting humanitarian coordination, cutting off online education efforts, and silencing public dissent. The restoration of services came only after three days of isolation.





Women remain the most severely affected demographic under Taliban decrees. Since 2021, the leadership has rolled back women’s rights across employment, education, and social participation. Female staff working for the United Nations were banned from office entry in September 2025, adding to earlier prohibitions on women working in NGOs and international organisations.





Girls were already barred from high school education since 2021, and universities closed their doors to women in late 2022. The recent nationwide internet blackout further undermines the last remaining avenues for online learning and global connectivity that Afghan women had come to rely upon.





India’s role in hosting Muttaqi during this difficult phase will be closely watched. While New Delhi has not formally recognised the Taliban regime, it has maintained limited channels of communication, primarily over humanitarian concerns and regional security.





This visit could serve as an opportunity for India to balance its humanitarian assistance responsibilities with its long-standing security concerns, particularly cross-border terrorism emanating from Afghan soil.





