



Russian President Vladimir Putin has publicly praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 2025 Valdai Discussion Forum, describing him as a "very wise," "balanced," and "nationally oriented" leader who prioritises India's national interests.





Putin highlighted the enduring and "privileged strategic partnership" between Russia and India, rooted in decades of trust and cooperation dating back to India's independence struggle. He expressed confidence that India would not succumb to Western pressure, particularly from the United States under President Donald Trump, who recently imposed punitive tariffs on India for its continued crude oil imports from Russia.





Putin warned that India faces potential economic losses of up to USD 9-10 billion if it were to stop buying Russian oil, but also reiterated that defying sanctions would come with similar financial consequences. He questioned the logic of India refusing Russian oil supplies when Western sanctions impose costs regardless.





Putin emphasised that India, as a "self-respecting" and sovereign nation, will never allow itself to be humiliated or forced into a corner by Western powers. He noted that the losses India endures from US tariffs might be balanced by its continued import of Russian crude, which also boosts India's prestige on the world stage.





Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev echoed Putin's sentiments, stating that India has stood strong against US pressure and will continue to do so, as public opinion and government resolve have only hardened in response to attempts at coercion.





Sachdev emphasised that India's oil imports from Russia have helped stabilise global oil markets by preventing crude prices from spiking higher if Russia were cut off entirely. He noted that US pressure on India to halt imports could backfire economically on the US itself by driving global oil prices higher, which would raise US interest rates—contrary to President Trump's goal of lowering them.





Putin also addressed the current trade imbalance between Russia and India, noting that Russia imports less from India than it exports. He instructed Russian officials to explore ways to increase imports from India, particularly agricultural products and pharmaceuticals, to foster more balanced and mutually beneficial trade relations.





Both Putin and Indian experts stressed the importance of expanding Russia-India ties beyond government and defence cooperation to include stronger people-to-people interactions in trade, commerce, tourism, and education, similar to India's engagement with the United States.





Despite Trump's repeated accusations at international forums that India and China are "primary funders" of Russia's war in Ukraine through their continued purchase of Russian oil, India has maintained its stance that its energy imports from Russia are necessary for its economic stability and sovereignty.





India has rejected US secondary sanctions and tariffs as unjustified, asserting the need to safeguard its national interests in a complex geopolitical environment.





Putin is scheduled to visit India in December 2025, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expected to visit earlier to prepare for the summit, underscoring the significance Moscow places on strengthening its strategic partnership with New Delhi amid growing Western pressure.





Based On ANI Report







