



US President Donald Trump, speaking at the Department of War in Washington, once again lauded Pakistan’s leadership, describing Army Chief General Asim Munir as "a very important guy." This was the second time in as many days that Trump highlighted his positive engagement with Pakistani officials, following high-level meetings in the Oval Office last week.





Trump reiterated his earlier claim that he prevented a major conflict between India and Pakistan. He recounted that both nations were engaged in a tense clash during which, according to him, seven aircraft had been shot down. Trump stated that he directly intervened by calling the leaders of both countries and warning them of economic repercussions if escalation continued. Describing the situation as a "war raging for four days," he claimed his actions prevented a broader regional disaster.





During his remarks, Trump cited how Pakistani leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and General Munir, had credited him with saving millions of lives by stopping the conflict from worsening. Pakistan, for its part, has publicly endorsed Trump’s role in facilitating the ceasefire, with Shehbaz Sharif describing him as a "man of peace" and even nominating him for a Nobel Peace Prize.





Trump drew comparisons between the India-Pakistan episode and his ongoing diplomatic efforts in the Middle East. He touted his Gaza peace initiative, developed in coordination with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as potentially even more historic. Trump explained that Israel and multiple Arab and Muslim nations had already agreed to the framework, though he cautioned that it would require Hamas’s approval to succeed.





The former president also turned his attention to other global crises, particularly the ongoing war in Ukraine. He argued that such a conflict would never have occurred had he been in power, claiming his personal rapport with Russian President Vladimir Putin would have prevented escalation. Trump suggested that compared to the India-Pakistan and Gaza cases, Ukraine would have been "the easiest" conflict to resolve under his leadership.





Positioning himself as a global peacemaker, Trump noted that if the Gaza plan succeeded, it would mark the resolution of "eight wars in eight months." He dismissed the personal pursuit of accolades such as the Nobel Peace Prize, insisting that recognition should go to the United States as a nation rather than to him individually.





The narrative of Trump as a mediator was reinforced by Pakistan at the United Nations General Assembly. In his address, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscored Pakistan’s willingness to agree to a ceasefire with India under Trump’s facilitation. He praised the "bold and vigorous leadership" displayed by the American president and expressed deep appreciation on behalf of Islamabad.





Based On ANI Report







