Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar publicly stated in Pakistan’s National Assembly that the 20-point Gaza peace plan unveiled by US President Donald Trump was "not ours" and did not represent Pakistan’s position.





Dar emphasised that the plan Trump made public was significantly different from the original draft proposed by a coalition of eight Muslim and Arab countries, including Pakistan, Jordan, UAE, Indonesia, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt, which had met on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly session.





Dar recounted that during meetings in New York, the group of eight foreign ministers prepared and exchanged counter-drafts with the US team in a process involving various amendments and deletions tailored to their concerns.





He described intense behind-the-scenes negotiations, including exchanging hard copies of the draft in hotel rooms and efforts to reach consensus on joint signatures, which ultimately did not materialise fully before Trump publicly announced the plan after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on September 29, 2025.





According to Dar, the original draft from the eight countries focused on an immediate ceasefire, humanitarian aid delivery, and halting the bloodshed in Gaza, with demands such as a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, which were either altered or softened in President Trump’s announced plan.





Dar specifically highlighted that Pakistan’s draft demanded complete Israeli withdrawal, while Trump’s proposal envisioned a phased withdrawal linked to hostage releases and included the disarmament of Hamas, which Pakistan and the group of nations did not agree to in the same terms.





Pakistan’s Foreign Minister made it clear that there was no room for politicking on the issue and reaffirmed Pakistan’s long-standing policy on Palestine remains as per Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s stance, advocating for an independent Palestinian state with Al Quds Al Sharif (Jerusalem) as its capital and opposing any Israeli annexation moves in occupied territories.





Dar also mentioned diplomatic efforts regarding the Global Sumud Flotilla incident, where Pakistani activists were detained by Israel, and Islamabad’s pursuit of international assistance to secure their release.





The announcement came after a contrasting episode where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had publicly welcomed the US peace plan, which drew domestic criticism and allegations of Islamabad surrendering to US interests. Dar’s statement sought to clarify that Pakistan’s support was for their own draft and that the publicised 20-point plan had critical differences that Pakistan could not endorse.





Pakistan officially distanced itself from President Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan, asserting it was a modified document that did not align with the original Muslim-Arab coalition draft emphasising Israel’s full withdrawal and a robust Palestinian state solution.





This reflects Islamabad’s attempt to balance diplomatic engagement with the US and other powers while maintaining its principled stance on Palestine amid regional tensions and domestic political sensitivities.





Based On ANI Report







