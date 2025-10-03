



India and Canada have reaffirmed their commitment to combating transnational organized crime following a high-level security meeting between their National Security Advisors. This development comes as Canada officially designated the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity, marking a significant step in bilateral security cooperation.





National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with his Canadian counterpart, National Security and Intelligence Advisor Nathalie Drouin, on September 18, 2025. The meeting was part of the regular bilateral security dialogue between the two nations and served as a follow-up to discussions between Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Carney during the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.





MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that both sides held "productive discussions" on strengthening bilateral cooperation in counterterrorism, transnational organized crime, and intelligence exchanges. The meeting demonstrated clear momentum for rebuilding trust and expanding cooperation at the highest levels of political leadership.





Earlier this week, Canada's federal government listed the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity under its Criminal Code. This designation provides Canadian authorities with enhanced powers to freeze assets, block funding, and prosecute members under anti-terrorism laws.





The Bishnoi gang now joins 87 other entities on Canada's terrorist list, bringing the total to 88 designated terrorist organizations. According to the Canadian government, the gang maintains an active presence in Canada, particularly in areas with significant diaspora communities.





The Canadian government's statement outlined the gang's extensive criminal operations, which include murder, shootings, and arson. The organization generates terror through systematic extortion and intimidation tactics targeting diaspora communities, prominent community members, businesses, and cultural figures.





These activities have created a climate of insecurity within affected communities across Canada. The gang's operations demonstrate the transnational nature of organized crime and its impact on both source and destination countries.





Both nations acknowledged the importance of strengthening security cooperation and reinforcing existing mechanisms of engagement. The NSAs agreed to work closely on developing a collaborative approach toward a new chapter in bilateral relations.





The discussions covered priority areas for future cooperation and included exchanges on regional and global security developments. This framework represents a significant commitment to addressing shared security challenges through coordinated efforts.





The meeting and subsequent actions highlight the evolving nature of India-Canada security cooperation. Both countries recognize that transnational organized crime requires coordinated international responses that transcend traditional bilateral boundaries.





The designation of the Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity represents a concrete example of how intelligence sharing and cooperative law enforcement can address threats that affect both nations' security interests and diaspora communities.