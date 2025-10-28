



United Arab Emirates Land Forces Commander Major General Yousef Maayouf Saeed Al Hallami began his official two-day visit to India on Monday, 27 October 2025. He was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Lawn in New Delhi, signifying the warmth and depth of India–UAE defence ties.





General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of the Army Staff, was present during the ceremony. The Indian Army stated that the Guard of Honour at South Block reflected the growing mutual respect and expanding defence partnership between the two nations’ armies.





Major General Al Hallami’s visit, scheduled from 27 to 28 October, seeks to enhance bilateral military cooperation. The agenda includes discussions on training exchange programs, capability development, and collaboration in defence technology innovations. The visit underscores the strategic convergence between India and the UAE, particularly in military modernisation and regional security frameworks.





During his engagements, Major General Al Hallami was given a detailed overview of Operation Sindoor—an initiative showcasing the Indian Army’s technological and operational advancements. He was also briefed by the Director General of Information Systems and the Army Design Bureau on India’s ongoing Artificial Intelligence integration roadmap in defence operations.





On Tuesday, the UAE Commander is expected to lay a wreath at the National War Memorial to honour India’s fallen soldiers. Subsequently, he will visit the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) headquarters for presentations on a range of indigenous weapon systems and advanced defence equipment.





Major General Al Hallami will meet Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, to review potential areas of cooperation. These talks are expected to focus on co-development of next-generation defence technologies and possible joint industrial ventures between Emirati and Indian entities.





The visiting delegation will also engage with representatives from Indian defence industries to identify partnership opportunities in manufacturing, research, and technology exchange.





According to the Ministry of Defence, the visit represents an important milestone in Indo-UAE defence relations, further strengthening the partnership by setting the stage for sustained military integration and a future-ready regional security alliance.





Based On ANI Report







