



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the 20th East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur. The meeting underscored the growing strategic partnership between India and Australia, with both leaders discussing regional cooperation and global challenges.





Jaishankar also held a warm discussion with Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Haji Hasan. The two exchanged views on bilateral cooperation, regional developments, and the situation in Myanmar. Jaishankar extended India’s best wishes for the successful conduct of the ASEAN and East Asia Summits.





In his address at the summit, Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s commitment to a peaceful, progressive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. He highlighted India’s support for the East Asia Summit’s role in advancing peace, progress, and prosperity, and expressed optimism about the summit’s outcomes.





Jaishankar stressed India’s focus on maritime security and connectivity, aligning with the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). He announced that 2026 will be observed as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation, reinforcing India’s vision for a peaceful and inclusive Indo-Pacific.





India recently hosted an EAS knowledge exchange workshop on energy efficiency policies and a conclave of higher educational institutions. These initiatives reflect India’s active engagement in regional capacity-building and educational collaboration.





The 20th East Asia Summit marked two decades of regional cooperation, with leaders reviewing achievements and setting priorities for peace, stability, and prosperity.





The summit featured participation from 19 countries, including ASEAN members, India, the United States, China, Japan, and Australia. Presidents of Brazil and South Africa attended as Guests of the ASEAN Chair, highlighting the expanding engagement between ASEAN and global groupings.





Based On ANI Report











