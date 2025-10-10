



UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s two-day official visit to India on October 8–9, 2025, concluded with the announcement of 12 significant outcomes spanning technology, education, trade, climate, and research.





The visit, hosted in New Delhi, underscored a renewed strategic partnership between the two nations and elevated the India-UK relationship to a higher level of technological and economic collaboration, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).





A major highlight of the visit was the establishment of the India-UK Connectivity and Innovation Centre, designed to promote cooperation in cutting-edge technologies, innovation ecosystems, and digital infrastructure.





Additionally, both sides launched the India-UK Joint Centre for Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deepen collaboration in research, data ethics, and applied AI solutions for governance, industry, and healthcare.





Another strategic outcome was the launch of Phase-II of the UK-India Critical Minerals Supply Chain Observatory, aimed at strengthening resilience in supply chains and identifying future cooperation areas in critical minerals essential for energy transition technologies. Complementing this, the two countries announced the creation of the Critical Minerals Industry Guild, which will bring together stakeholders from academia, government, and industry to promote sustainable resource usage and secure green technology supply lines.





Education cooperation saw unprecedented progress. The Letter of Intent (LoI) was formally handed over to Lancaster University to establish a campus in Bengaluru. Simultaneously, India granted in-principle approval for the University of Surrey to open in GIFT City, reflecting India’s ongoing policy shift encouraging foreign universities to operate locally.





In total, nine UK universities received approval to establish international campuses across Indian cities. These include Southampton University in Gurgaon; Queen’s Belfast University, Coventry University, University of Surrey, and University of Bristol in GIFT City; University of York in Mumbai; University of Liverpool and University of Lancaster in Bangalore; and University of Aberdeen in Mumbai. Additionally, IIT-ISM Dhanbad will host a new satellite campus under the India-UK cooperation framework, expanding joint research and postgraduate programs in applied engineering and technology.





The two governments convened the inaugural meeting of the reconstituted India-UK CEO Forum, which served as a high-level platform to chart business opportunities in manufacturing, green finance, and digital trade.





Both sides agreed to reset the India-UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO), intended to accelerate progress towards implementing the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). The JETCO reset is expected to drive growth, job creation, and cross-border investments aligned with “Make in India” initiatives.





Highlighting their shared commitment to sustainability, both nations unveiled a new joint investment in the Climate Technology Start-up Fund. The fund, supported by the UK government and the State Bank of India (SBI), aims to nurture innovative start-ups working in climate adaptation, renewable energy, and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for sustainable development.





Furthermore, both governments agreed to establish an Offshore Wind Taskforce to facilitate cooperation in wind energy technology transfer and offshore project financing.





Healthcare and biomedical research formed a key pillar of the visit’s outcomes. The launch of Phase III of the India-UK Bio-Medical Research Career Program will continue to support early- and mid-career researchers in pursuing collaborative projects in translational medicine and life sciences.





A Letter of Intent (LoI) was also signed between India’s ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and the UK’s NIHR (National Institute for Health and Care Research) to expand health research partnerships, focusing on genomics, clinical trials, and public health innovation.





Prime Minister Starmer’s India visit demonstrated a decisive shift towards a multidimensional partnership that integrates trade, technology, environment, and education as key drivers of growth. The 12 outcomes jointly announced by the MEA and the UK government reflect a forward-looking agenda that leverages India’s innovation ecosystem and the UK’s research expertise to strengthen global competitiveness and sustainable development goals.





Based On ANI Report







