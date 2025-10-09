



Britain has announced the signing of a £350 million ($468 million) contract to supply the Indian Army with Lightweight Multi-Role Missiles (LMMs) produced by Thales in Northern Ireland.





The deal marks a major step in the expanding defence and industrial collaboration between the United Kingdom and India, aligning with both countries’ efforts to strengthen security cooperation and boost domestic defence capabilities.





The agreement was unveiled during British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s visit to Mumbai, where he held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Raj Bhavan. The two leaders emphasised the growing potential of the bilateral defence and technology relationship, which comes on the heels of a new UK‑India trade deal finalised earlier this year.





The LMMs, designed for lightweight platforms such as helicopters, drones, and ground launchers, provide precision strike capabilities against aerial and surface threats. The British government stated that this contract would sustain 700 jobs at Thales’ Belfast facility, which currently manufactures similar systems for Ukraine. This production continuity ensures both export competitiveness and defence industrial resilience for the UK’s manufacturing base.





Officials described the missile contract as the first step toward a larger complex weapons partnership between London and New Delhi. Ongoing discussions between the two governments aim to expand cooperation across tactical missile systems, advanced sensors, and electronic warfare technologies under joint development or co-production models. India views such collaborations as part of its ‘Make in India’ strategy for greater defence self-reliance.





In addition to the missile agreement, Britain announced progress on a naval propulsion initiative involving electric-powered engines for Indian warships. This next-phase deal, valued at an initial £250 million, builds upon earlier studies into hybrid and all‑electric propulsion systems that reduce fuel dependency and enhance stealth performance at sea.





Prime Minister Starmer’s administration has prioritised expanding defence exports as a driver of economic growth and industrial productivity. Over the past year, the UK has secured several high-profile defence contracts, including a $13.5 billion frigate deal with Norway. The India missile project strengthens Britain’s export portfolio while reinforcing strategic ties with one of the Indo-Pacific’s largest military powers.





This dual announcement reflects a broader UK‑India alignment in areas of defence technology, naval innovation, and industrial supply chain cooperation. For India, the deal complements its emphasis on diversifying weapons sources and integrating Western technologies with indigenous production. For Britain, it showcases an intent to pivot toward Asia’s fast-growing markets while expanding its defence-economic footprint on the global stage.





Based On Reuters Report







