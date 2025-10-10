



India and the United Kingdom held high-level discussions addressing several global issues of strategic and humanitarian importance, prominently focusing on the evolving situation in West Asia.





During a joint press briefing in Mumbai, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed appreciation for the progress made in implementing the first phase of the Gaza peace plan and emphasized the need for sustained diplomatic efforts to ensure long-term stability in the region.





Starmer welcomed the news of an agreement being reached for the initial stage of the Gaza ceasefire initiative, describing it as a moment of “profound relief” for hostages, civilians, and their families who have endured immense suffering during the past two years.





He expressed gratitude to key mediating nations — Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the United States — for their relentless diplomatic engagement, calling for the full and immediate implementation of the agreement and the lifting of restrictions on humanitarian aid to Gaza. He reaffirmed that the UK would support both the current and subsequent phases of the peace plan to secure a permanent settlement.





In addition to the West Asia peace developments, the two prime ministers discussed other pressing global concerns such as the conflict in Ukraine and regional security in the Indo-Pacific.





Starmer highlighted the need for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and stressed the importance of collective efforts to sustain freedom of navigation and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. He also mentioned cooperation in the fields of renewable energy and climate change, emphasizing a joint commitment to reducing dependence on fossil fuels.





Reiterating his government’s support for India’s global role, Starmer underlined that the UK strongly backs India’s aspiration for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council. He described India as a “global player” and acknowledged the shared platforms such as the Commonwealth and G20 that already facilitate strategic cooperation between the two nations. This, he said, lays the groundwork for deeper engagement and mutual trust at the international level.





On defence cooperation, PM Starmer pointed to the ongoing Exercise Konkan 2025, being conducted along India’s west coast, as a clear symbol of deepening bilateral military ties. He noted that the UK’s Carrier Strike Group was currently exercising alongside the Indian Navy, underscoring both the operational and strategic dimension of the Indo-UK partnership in maritime security.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in turn, reaffirmed India’s consistent commitment to peace, dialogue, and diplomacy as the means to resolve international disputes. He reiterated India’s stance that all conflicts — including those in Gaza, Ukraine, and across the Indo-Pacific — must be addressed through negotiations that uphold global stability and human welfare. Modi also observed that the India-UK partnership has evolved into a key pillar of international stability and a driver of global economic progress.





Meanwhile, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari confirmed that all provisions and mechanisms linked to the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire had been agreed upon. The arrangement reportedly includes the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, marking a critical step in advancing the peace process.





Following these developments, Hamas issued a public statement acknowledging the agreement and specifying that it involved an end to hostilities in Gaza, withdrawal of occupying forces, facilitation of humanitarian aid, and a prisoner exchange.





The announcement came shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump publicly stated that both Israel and Hamas had approved the first phase of the peace plan — a diplomatic breakthrough being hailed internationally as a crucial step toward ending one of the region’s longest-running conflicts.





Based On ANI Report







