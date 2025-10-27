



The US Navy experienced two separate aircraft crashes within half an hour on Sunday over the South China Sea, according to the Navy’s Pacific Fleet. The incidents involved an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter and an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet, both operating from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.





The Seahawk helicopter went down around 2:45 p.m. local time while performing routine operations. Search-and-rescue teams swiftly recovered all three crew members safely. Approximately 30 minutes later, an F/A-18F Super Hornet also crashed during routine flight activity from the USS Nimitz. Both crew members ejected successfully and were rescued without injury.





The Navy has launched investigations to determine the causes of these accidents. The F/A-18F involved is at least the fourth $60 million fighter lost by the Navy this year. Other losses include two F/A-18s in the Red Sea earlier this year and another crash off Virginia during a training flight in August.





These incidents occurred in the strategically vital South China Sea, a region marked by overlapping territorial claims among China and several Southeast Asian countries. China asserts ownership over nearly the entire waterway, defying an international court ruling. The country has constructed military installations on disputed islands and reefs over the past two decades to reinforce its claims.





The United States maintains a steady military presence in the South China Sea to challenge China’s sovereignty assertions and to uphold freedom of navigation and free trade. The crashes come at a sensitive moment amid President Donald Trump’s Asia diplomacy tour, which includes a high-profile meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping focused mainly on trade relations.





Recent weeks have seen tensions rise after reciprocal punitive measures by both the US and China, despite several months of relative calm. Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the US and China have reached a framework trade agreement that could ease diplomatic strains ahead of the anticipated Trump-Xi talks.





The USS Nimitz, currently the oldest US aircraft carrier in active service and among the largest warships worldwide, is scheduled for retirement next year. Its continued deployment in such a geopolitically important region underscores the Navy’s commitment to maintaining a presence in contested waters despite operational challenges.





