



Fresh clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border have resulted in the deaths of five Pakistani soldiers and twenty-five militants, highlighting the ongoing volatility despite peace efforts between Islamabad and the Taliban administration.





According to Pakistan’s military, the clashes broke out on Friday and Saturday in the Kurram and North Waziristan districts, regions already known for frequent infiltration attempts and insurgent activity.





The incident occurred as delegations from both nations met in Istanbul for talks intended to solidify a truce brokered earlier in Doha. However, these negotiations have been overshadowed by the recent escalation, which Pakistan claims puts Afghanistan’s commitment to countering cross-border militancy under scrutiny.





Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that the militants, described as members of “Fitna al Khwarij”—a phrase referring to groups driven by extremist ideology and allegedly supported from abroad—were attempting to cross over from Afghanistan at the time of engagement. Islamabad’s statements underscore persistent suspicions regarding the Taliban’s alleged protection of anti-Pakistan militants on Afghan soil.





In response, Afghan officials have refrained from immediate comment, with the Taliban consistently denying that it provides sanctuary to militant groups and regularly condemning Pakistani cross-border operations as violations of Afghanistan’s sovereignty.





The confrontation follows a series of deadly incidents earlier in October, when Pakistan demanded action against militants operating from Afghan territory. The escalating hostilities prompted heavy exchanges and Pakistani airstrikes, resulting in dozens of deaths and temporary closure of crucial border crossings. A ceasefire was agreed upon in Doha last Sunday, offering a tenuous respite.





Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed that so far, both sides have adhered to the truce. However, he issued a stark warning that failure to reach a comprehensive agreement at the Istanbul summit could precipitate “open war” between the two neighbours.





He acknowledged indications that Afghanistan now seeks peace but insisted that Pakistan retains all necessary options should the negotiations break down.





The ongoing Istanbul talks are focused on achieving a long-term mechanism for cross-border security and upholding the Doha ceasefire. Whether these efforts will prevent further bloodshed remains uncertain, as deep mistrust and competing security interests continue to strain relations on both sides of the border.





