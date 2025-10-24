



The White House, through Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, has once again claimed that India, along with China, has begun reducing its purchases of Russian oil following a renewed round of hefty US sanctions on Moscow's energy sector.





Leavitt stated during a White House press briefing that this action by India and China is in response to a direct request from US President Donald Trump, who has also urged European allies to halt their Russian oil imports.​





President Trump has expressed growing frustration with the stalled peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, asserting that Russia's President Vladimir Putin has shown insufficient interest in advancing towards a ceasefire.





The sanctions against Russia’s two major oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, aim to cut vital funding for Moscow’s continued military efforts in Ukraine. Trump indicated that India has assured him it will drastically cut down its Russian oil imports by the end of this year, potentially bringing them down to almost zero.​





However, the Government of India has denied entering any formal agreement to scale back oil imports. India continues to prioritise ensuring stable energy prices and secure supplies to safeguard its consumer interests.





This stance has been underscored against the backdrop of previous US-imposed tariffs on Indian goods, tied partly to US pressure on New Delhi to diversify energy sources.​





The US Treasury has implemented sweeping sanctions freezing the assets of Rosneft and Lukoil in the United States and barring American entities from conducting business with them, a move described as the most significant action by the Trump administration to date against Russia’s energy sector.





These sanctions also cover many subsidiaries of these companies. In response, President Putin condemned the sanctions as an unfriendly and ineffective tactic, asserting that Russia would not bow to pressure and that the economic damage would be limited.​





These sanctions have contributed to a rise in global oil prices, with concerns about supply disruption affecting markets. Indian refiners are reported to be preparing to cut their Russian oil imports in compliance with the new US sanctions, although official policy statements from India emphasize a balance between economic security and geopolitical pressures.​





President Trump remains hopeful for a potential future meeting with President Putin but has made it clear that any such meeting must yield tangible, positive progress towards peace and not be merely symbolic.





His administration’s unwavering stance reflects growing impatience with the lack of substantive action from Russia towards ending the Ukraine conflict.​





The US claims that India has scaled back Russian oil imports at President Trump's request, a move India denies officially but possibly reflects in pragmatic adjustments, highlighting the complex interplay of geopolitics, economic interests, and energy security amid ongoing conflict and sanctions.​





Based On ANI Report







