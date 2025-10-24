



India has embarked on a major leap in airborne early warning and control capability with the approval of the NETRA MK-2 program — a ₹20,000 crore venture to build six advanced Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft. Developed jointly by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Indian Air Force (IAF), and domestic aerospace partners, the NETRA MK-2 marks a watershed moment in India’s quest for self-reliant surveillance and command capacity.





The forthcoming NETRA MK-2 aircraft will be based on Airbus A321 platforms, transitioning from the Embraer jets that carried the earlier NETRA MK-1 systems. This shift to a larger and longer-endurance airframe will deliver extended sortie durations, enhanced internal space for mission systems, and increased fuel capacity — a critical operational advantage in sustained missions over land and sea.





The government’s sanction of around ₹20,000 crore underlines the scale and importance of the initiative, aimed at fielding six mission-ready platforms within the coming decade.





At the technological heart of the NETRA MK-2 lies its indigenous AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) radar, mounted dorsally for nearly 360-degree coverage. This radar reportedly offers detection capabilities exceeding 500 km, enabling early identification of aircraft, cruise missiles, and drones with low radar cross-sections.





Complementary Electronic Intelligence (ELINT), Signals Intelligence (SIGINT), and Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) systems expand the aircraft’s capacity for all-weather situational awareness.





Together, these systems will deliver real-time targeting and tracking data essential for modern network-centric warfare.





The NETRA MK-2 will incorporate next-generation mission computers and command-and-control consoles linked seamlessly to the IAF’s Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS). This integration ensures that data gathered in the air can be distributed instantly across India’s air defence network — from ground control to combat squadrons — enabling faster, more informed decisions in high-threat environments.





Designed for long-endurance and adverse-weather performance, the NETRA MK-2 will be capable of extended missions over the Indian Ocean Region and along the northern borders. The upgraded A321 platform ensures operational flexibility in both peacetime surveillance and conflict-response scenarios, positioning India to monitor air and maritime spaces far beyond its immediate periphery.





The NETRA MK-2 project represents far more than a new aircraft procurement. It symbolises India’s maturation as a developer of complex defence technologies and its pursuit of strategic autonomy in critical surveillance systems. By developing and integrating the system domestically, India reduces dependency on imported AWACS equipment — notably from platforms like the Israeli Phalcon.





This initiative also reinforces the ‘Make in India’ mission, generating demand across electronic, aerospace, and software supply chains and fostering innovation-driven growth within India’s defence ecosystem.





While the project’s long-term benefits are clear, several engineering and logistical challenges remain. Retrofitting commercial A321 aircraft into fully functional military platforms requires major structural modifications, including power and cooling enhancements and system-hardening for military use. The integration of radar, avionics, and communication suites will demand precise systems engineering and stringent certification standards.





A robust and resilient supply chain for high-end electronic components and mission systems is essential. Any delays in these areas could slow the pace of production and deployment. Concurrently, the IAF must invest in operator training, maintenance infrastructure, and doctrinal adjustments to maximise the potential of these advanced systems.





Initial prototype development and integration trials are expected to commence by 2026–27, with full-scale operational deployment projected towards the end of the decade. By that time, the IAF will likely possess a formidable suite of surveillance assets including both legacy Phalcon systems and indigenous NETRA MK-1 units, creating a layered and redundant aerial command structure.





Operationally, the NETRA MK-2 will serve as a true force multiplier, expanding coverage arcs, enhancing precision targeting, and shortening decision cycles in conflict scenarios. Geostrategically, it strengthens India’s deterrence posture and signals to adversarial powers that its air defence and surveillance edge is evolving rapidly.





The approval of the NETRA MK-2 encapsulates India’s determination to enhance its air domain awareness, industrial competence, and sovereignty in critical technologies. Successful realisation of this programme will redefine India’s ability to monitor, command, and respond in real time — across the skies and seas alike.





As development progresses, the NETRA MK-2 will become a symbol of India’s indigenous innovation, reinforcing both its defensive strength and its position as a regionally dominant aerospace power.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







